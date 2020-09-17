Montgomery County’s COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Site to change Operational Hours

Montgomery County, TN – The hours for the Montgomery County Health Department’s COVID-19 drive-through testing will be adjusted to Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 2:00pm at Civitan Park, beginning September 21st, 2020. Civitan Park is located in St. Bethlehem at 650 Bellamy Lane.

Testing times were adjusted in July from the original Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 2:00pm hours to 7:00am to noon to accommodate due to the high temperatures at the outdoor testing area.

“We’ve rarely seen a line for the last few weeks, so traffic has not been an issue. People have requested later hours to allow for testing during their lunch break.

This time frame may help our parents, school system employees, and our citizens,” said Montgomery County Director of Health Joey Smith.

“Whatever makes it more convenient for people to get tested is a win for those who want to get tested and for our local health department to have the most accurate information,” stated Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.

Questions about COVID-19 Coronavirus drive-through testing or other information related to the Montgomery County Health Department can be addressed at mcgtn.org/health or by calling 931.648.5747.

For additional COVID-19 Coronavirus information visit mcgtn.org.

