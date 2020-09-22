|
Tennessee Department of Health reports 569 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, September 22nd, 2020
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 178,759 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee as of Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020. That is an increase of 569 cases from Monday’s 178,190 There have been 2,178 (+26) confirmed deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
There have been nine new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Montgomery County. The total is at 2,971. There has been forty three deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.
Ten new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Robertson County. The total is at 2,172. There have been thirty four (+1) deaths in Robertson County due to the virus. There have been three new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Cheatham County. The total is at 793. There has been ten deaths in Cheatham County due to the virus.
There have been eight new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is at 1,207. There has been fourteen (+1) deaths in Dickson County because of the virus.
Seven new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is 193. There has been one death in Houston County due to the virus. There have been no new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Benton County. The total is at 332. There has been nine deaths in Benton County due to the virus.
Three new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Humphreys County. The total is at 235. There has been three deaths in Humphreys County due to the virus.
There have been seven new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is 839. There have been eighteen (+1) deaths in Carroll County due to the virus.
Five new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Henry County. The total is at 607. There has been nine deaths in Henry County due to the virus. There have been two new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is 177. There has been two deaths in Stewart County due to the virus.
There were two new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is at 1,112. There have been eighteen deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 26,087 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 70 cases from Monday’s 26,017. There have been 294 (+1) deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 6,875,085 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 48,536 cases in 24 hours from Monday’s 6,826,549. There have now been 200,284 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus. This is an increase of 624 deaths from Monday’s 199,660.
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
