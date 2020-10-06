Austin Peay State University offers 360-degree video walk through of “Faculty Triennial”

Clarksville, TN – A new 360º virtual walk through video now allows those who wish to view the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Art + Design Faculty Triennial the chance to do so from the safety of their homes. You can see the video by clicking here or by visiting the Art + Design webpage, www.apsu.edu/art-design.

The video will be available indefinitely.

The New Gallery, with support from The Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts and the Department of Art + Design, is pleased to present the Art + Design Faculty Triennial to continue an exciting 2020-2021 exhibition season.

“The Faculty Triennial is an exhibition that showcases the work of our talented faculty that teach within the department of Art + Design,” said Michael Dickins, curator and director of The New Gallery.

“All of our professors are also professional artists who exhibit their work in galleries and museums all over the globe, so The New Gallery hosts this exhibition every three years to give the students and community an opportunity to view this work together in one space. This exhibition reflects the talent, craftsmanship and dialogue that we also expect of our students and represents the variety of media that we teach here at APSU.”

The triennial ends October 23rd.

The faculty presenting work in this exhibition are Amirmasoud Agharebparast, Alex Blau, Rickey Bump, Rachel Bush, Paul Collins, Chalet Comellas-Baker, Michael Dickins, McLean Fahnestock, Jessica Fife, Patrick Gosnell, Virginia Griswold, Barry Jones with Andrea Spofford, Wansoo Kim, Scott Raymond, Billy Renkl, Evie Richner, Dr. Tamara Smithers, Patrick Vincent, David Walker and Cailyn Wilson.

For those wanting to see the exhibit in person, The New Gallery is located in the Art + Design building on the Austin Peay State University campus.

Hours for The New Gallery are 10:00am-3:00pm Monday-Thursday. The gallery is closed on weekends and holidays and follows the university’s academic calendar. To maintain social distance measures, a 15-person limit rule will be in effect.

For more information on this APSU exhibition, which is free and open to the public, contact Dickins at *protected email* .

