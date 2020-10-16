Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department announces Fright on Franklin to be drive-thru trick-or-treating at Liberty Park

Health and safety of citizens remains a top priority

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is adapting their annual Halloween event, Fright on Franklin, into a drive-thru trick-or-treating experience due to the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

Fright on Franklin Liberty Park presented by Altra Federal Credit Union will be held from 1:00pm-4:00pm on Saturday, October 31st, 2020. Visitors will experience Halloween throughout Liberty Park as numerous local businesses distribute candy along the route. Visitors are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes but will not be allowed to leave their vehicles.

However, a virtual costume contest will take place online through October 25th. Winners will be announced on Friday, October 30th through Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department’s social media pages.

Clarksville Police Department and Clarksville Parks & Recreation staff will be on site to guide traffic as it moves through the park.

“Fright on Franklin is one of our biggest events each year,” said Jennifer Letourneau, Clarksville Parks and Recreation Director. “Our event planners have worked hard to still deliver this event in a safe way as we continue to navigate this pandemic.”

Virtual Costume Contest

The Virtual Costume Contest is open for submissions until October 25th. Anyone interested in participating can submit a photo in their costume to *protected email* or via the Facebook event pages for a chance to win Altra Federal Credit Union Visa Gift Cards.

There will be one winner from each of these categories:

Ages 0 to 2

Ages 3 to 6

Ages 7 to 9

Ages 10 to 12

Family

Great Giant Pumpkin Contest

The Giant Pumpkin Contest presented by Altra Federal Credit Union continues through the month of October. The public can guess the weight of the pumpkin online and the winner will be announced at Fright on Franklin Liberty Park on Saturday, October 31st, 2020 and will receive a $50.00 Amazon Gift Card.

For more information about all the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department Halloween events and activities, visit ClarksvilleParksRec.com or call 931.645.7476.

