President Donald Trump on the Right Side of History in Confronting Latin America’s Dictators

Washington, D.C. – “The brutal regimes in Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua pose a grave threat to our country’s national security interests.”

“We must continue to consistently deny funds to these regimes, which work together to oppress their people, wreak havoc in our hemisphere and oppose U.S. interests,” Representative Mario Díaz-Balart (R-FL) writes in the Miami Herald.

“The Donald Trump administration has responded effectively to this reality, marginalizing these intertwined dictatorships while supporting humanitarian and pro-democracy efforts for the populations they oppress.”



“Politics has become such vicious blood sport that [Judge Amy Coney] Barrett said her family had discussed whether she should accept Trump’s nomination. ‘We knew our lives would be combed over for any negative details,’ she said . . . America is beyond lucky that such extraordinary people still answer the call to public service,” Michael Goodwin writes in the New York Post.

“This year corporations and activists have been waging a media and boycott campaign against [Facebook] to demand it censor more content.” Yesterday, “Facebook joined Twitter in suppressing links to a New York Post story . . . The better response would be let the story’s facts and sources be debated, rather than suppress it,” The Wall Street Journal editorial board writes.

The United States is investing over $480 million for a new COVID-19 Coronavirus test that produces results in about 20 minutes—without needing to be processed at a lab, Will Feuer reports. “The test is already in use by a number of clients, including the National Basketball Association, which successfully played out its season.” Read more in CNBC.



