Roxy Regional School of the Arts November Open Enrollment going on now

Clarksville, TN – If time keeps slipping away and you once again missed the registration deadline for our Roxy Regional School of the Arts, then we have great news for you!

We are now offering open enrollment in our Roxy Regional School of the Arts for the month of November to fill a limited number of remaining slots. So for those of you interested in honing your craft or discovering a new passion, don’t miss this chance!

Please note that the semester is already in progress, and these classes will begin the week of November 2nd, 2020.

For the November open enrollment session, the registration deadline for all classes is Saturday, October 31st.

Since 1995, the Roxy Regional Theatre has been introducing youth to the experience of live theatre and expanding their knowledge of the craft through the School of the Arts.

While, in the past, the program has only been offered to those aged 9 to 18, this year the School of the Arts has been expanded to also serve adults 18 years of age and older.

The Fall 2020 session began September 7th and runs through December 19. Classes meet once per week for one hour. Evening and weekend class times are being offered to provide greater flexibility around school and work schedules.

A few spaces still remain in the following classes led by our staff and professional company members and covering a variety of topics and areas of interest:

Acting Basics (ages 9 to 18) with David Graham

Acting Basics (ages 18+) with David Graham

Relaxation and Body Awareness (ages 9 to 18) with Sara Anderson

Improvisation (ages 9 to 18) with Matthew Combs

Improvisation (ages 18+) with Matthew Combs

Vocalization (ages 15+) with David Graham

Stage Management (ages 15+) with Kenneth L. Waters, Jr.

Comedy (ages 15+) with Matthew Combs

Musical Theatre Dance (ages 9 to 18) with Ryan Bowie

Playwriting Forum (ages 15+) with Matthew Combs

Public Speaking (ages 18+) with Sara Anderson

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a number of safety measures are in place this year, including extra cleaning between classes and limiting class sizes to no more than ten students to allow for proper social distancing. Facial coverings to mask the nose and mouth are also required for staff and students, and sanitizing stations are located throughout the building.

Tuition starts at $100.00/month per class, with discounts available for multiple class registrations. For registration, class descriptions, schedule and instructors, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/schoolofthearts

Please note: You will not be charged at the time of initial registration, but shortly thereafter you will receive an email with additional registration information and an invoice for payment due on the first day of class.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.

