|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Department of Transportation bans right turns by tractor-trailers onto College Street from Riverside Drive
Clarksville Police Department to reopen Lobbies to Public
Clarksville, TN – Lobbies at Clarksville Police Department offices will reopen to the public on Monday, October 26th, 2020 after being closed earlier this month because of several positive COVID-19 tests among administrative staff.
CPD office lobbies will now be open from 8:00am to 4:30pm Monday-Friday. The lobby at Police Headquarters, 135 Commerce Street, has a visitor occupancy limit of six persons. Precinct offices at 1584 Vista Lane and 211 Cunningham Lane are smaller, so they have a visitor occupancy limit of two persons.
Reopening comes with a few modifications. Visitors should:
To enhance social distancing and reduce potential exposure to the novel coronavirus, citizens are still encouraged to limit office visits when possible and contact CPD by phone or email:
SectionsNews
Topics135 Commerce Street, Clarksville, Clarksville Police, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, Coronavirus, COVID-19, COVID-19 Tests, CPD, Cunningham Lane, Face Masks, Social Distancing, Vista Lane
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed