Nashville State Community College Nursing Ranked 13th Best Associate Degree Nursing Program in Southeastern United States

Nashville, TN – Nashville State Community College was recently ranked as having the 13th best Associate Degree Nursing program in the Southeastern United States.

NursingProcess.org, an independent group of passionate educators and healthcare professionals who are committed to providing expert-driven information that makes it simple for prospective nursing students to make informed decisions, looked at 731 nursing programs in the region.

“Due to top-notch faculty with years of hands-on experience in hospitals, and the aptitude and determination of our students to learn, succeed, and become vital leaders in their organizations, we have built a highly successful program,” said Cindy Waller, Ph.D, MSN, RN, Dean of Nashville State’s Healthcare Professions Division.

“Nashville State nursing is honored to be named the 13th best Associate Degree nursing program in the Southeastern United States,” Waller stated.

According to their announcement, the independent organization ranked the schools on four important factors: NCLEX-RN pass rates, academic quality, reputation of the school, and affordability.

Following is the weightage NursingProcess.org assigned to each of these factors:

NCLEX-RN Pass Rates (2016-2019):60%

2016 Pass Rates: 40%

2017 Pass Rates: 30%

2018 Pass Rates: 20%

2019 Pass Rates: 10%

Academic Quality:20%

3. The Nursing School’s Reputation:10%

4. Affordability: 10%

Nashville State’s NCLEX-RN pass rate has been 100% (2019), 100% (2018), 97% (2017) and 100% (2016). Between 2019 to 2015, Nashville State has a 100% job placement rate.

In addition to Nashville State’s two-year Associate Degree in Nursing, the College also offers an LPN to RN bridge program. Applications are accepted the spring semester prior to a fall admission.

The application will be posted to the Nashville State nursing website. The bridge program admits once each academic year for the fall semester.

For prospective students interested in learning more about Nashville State’s nursing program, visit: NSCC.edu/nursing. Virtual informational sessions are being held and are posted on the webpage. Attendance at one Q&A session is mandatory prior to submission of the nursing application.

