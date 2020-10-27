APSU Softball’s Team Red defeats Team Blue 6-2 in Red and Black World Series

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Team Red rallied with a four-run third inning, Monday afternoon at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, to take Game 1 of the annual Red & Black Softball World Series by defeating the Team Black, 6-2.

Trailing 1-0, after Team Black scored a run in the top of the third inning to take the lead, Team Red had its first four hitters reach base to open the bottom of the inning.

Maddie Boykin would reach on an infield error to open thing up, with pinch runner Katelyn Smith move around to third base on a wild pitch and a passed ball to get into scoring position.

Katie Keen would then reach on a fielder’s choice and move to second when the Black Team tried to throw behind the runner at third.

That would bring up Kendyl Weinzapfel, who singled in Smith for Team Red’s first run to tie the game, 1-1.

But that would be just the beginning of the scoring for Team Red in the inning, with Kelsey Gray following with a two-run single just of the reach of shortstop Brooke Pfefferle to drive in Keen and Weinzapfel to take a 3-1 lead.

After a lineout by Lexi Osowski for the first out of the inning, the Red Team would score its final run of the inning on a double by Kelsey Gross to bring in Gray to make it 4-1 game.

Team Black would cut the lead to 4-2 in the top of the fourth, with Shelby Harpe opening the inning up by tripling to center then score on a wild pitch.

But that would be as close as the Black Team would get as Jordan Benefiel only allowed two hits the rest of the way in picking up the win in relief for Team Red.

Team Black had taken an early lead in the top of the third, 1-0, with Morgan McMahon opening the inning with a single and move around to third base on a double by Emily Moore then score two batters later on an infield out to second base by Emily Harkleroad.

Game 2 of the best two-out-of-three series will be held Tuesday, 3:00pm.

Team Red 6, Team Black 2

Team Black 001 100 0—2 8 2

Team Red 004 002 x—6 7 0

Harley Mullins, Shelby Harpe (4) and Mea Clark; Kelsey Gross, Jordan Benefiel (4) and Brett Jackson, Katelyn Smith (7)

WP-Benefiel; LP-Mullins

HR: None

T-1:59; Att-20

Inside the Boxscore

Kelsey Gray (Red Team) and Brooke Pfefferle (Black Team) were the only players to record two hits each in the contest.

Each team threw out on base runner attempting to steal a base.

Team Red turned the game’s only double play, that coming in the top of the seventh inning.

Despite losing, Team Back outhit Team Red overall in the game, 8-7, and in total extra-base hits, 3-1.

Team Red’s Maddie Boykin was the only player on either team to get on base all three times, coming on an infield error (3rd inning), walk (4th inning) and a single (6th inning).

Team Red’s Lexi Osowski was only player on either team to reach base twice via walks.

