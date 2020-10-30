|
Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting October 30th, 2020
Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)
Nashville, TN -The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing resurfacing on SR 374 from the bridge over US 79 (SR 13) (LM 5.27) to the bridge over US 41A (SR 12) (LM 11.70)
Nightly, from 10:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures for resurfacing operations. On Saturday, October 31st and Sunday, November 1st, there will be lane closures on SR 374 for bridge joint installation.
Montgomery County
Sidewalk Construction on SR 13 (LM 23-26)
Cheatham County
Bridge Repair on SR 249 at MM 26
Davidson County
On Monday, November 2nd, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-40 at MM 203-199 for milling and paving.
On Monday, November 2nd, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be a lane closure on Briley Parkway (SR 155) at MM 15 for cleaning rock cut.
Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12
I-65 Sign Installation
Repairs of the I-65 Bridge over Wedgewood Avenue (MM 81)
On Friday, October 30th at 8:00pm through Monday, November 2nd at 5:00am, TDOT contract crews will close I-65 at the Wedgewood Avenue bridge.
I-24 Interchange Improvements at Hickory Hollow
Resurfacing on I-24 from SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) to I-65, including bridge expansion joint repair
On-Call Concrete Repair
Robertson County
Resurfacing on SR 256 from LM 6-10
Tennessee Department of Transportation
Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System web site ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).
People can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone to access up to date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up to date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).
Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.
