Last Game between Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals
Nashville, TN – In Week 10 of the 2017 season, the Tennessee Titans had their second consecutive home game as they hosted the Cincinnati Bengals and won by a score of 24-20.
After forcing the Bengals to go three-and-out on Cincinnati’s opening drive, Tennessee took control of the scoreboard early with a 10-play, 84-yard scoring drive. RB DeMarco Murray rushed in his first touchdown of the day, a two-yarder to put the Titans up 7-0 early.
On the following drive, Cincinnati responded as Bengals QB Andy Dalton led his team on an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive that resulted in Dalton passing a 37-yard touchdown to Bengals WR Brandon LaFell.
However, Bengals K Randy Bullock missed the extra point attempt as Tennessee maintained a 7-6 lead.
In the second quarter, the Titans drove their way down the field into Bengals territory. Tennessee was forced to try for a field goal, but K Ryan Succop missed the 48-yard attempt as his NFL record consecutive field goals made inside the 50 came to an end at 56.
On the Bengals following possession, OLB Brian Orakpo strip-sacked Dalton and OLB Derrick Morgan recovered the ball to give possession back to the Titans at the Cincinnati 27-yard line. The Titans capitalized by handing the ball off to Murray for his second rushing touchdown of the day, a one-yard score and a 14-6 lead.
With the Bengals driving in the second quarter, Dalton fumbled at the Tennessee 10-yard line and Morgan recovered his second fumble of the day.
However, on the next play QB Marcus Mariota threw a 20-yard interception to Bengals CB Darqueze Dennard. Cincinnati capitalized on the turnover, as Bengals RB Joe Mixon scored on a four-yard touchdown rush to even the score at 14-14.
With five seconds remaining on the clock in the first half, Mariota completed a nineyard pass to WR Eric Decker who immediately called a time out as the Titans entered field goal range. With two seconds remaining, the Titans were able to bring the field goal unit on and convert a 44-yard attempt to close out the first half on top, 17-13.
In the fourth quarter, Tennessee lost the lead it had maintained so far through the second half, as Dalton completed a 70-yard touchdown pass to Bengals WR A.J. Green for a 20-17 lead. Needing to respond quickly, Mariota led the Titans on a 12-play, 73-yard drive that resulted in a seven-yard pass to Murray on third-and-seven. Tennessee converted the extra point attempt and sealed a 24-20 home victory.
Titans 24, Bengals 20
