Series History between Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears
Nashville, TN – There also have been 12 all-time meetings in the regular season between the Tennessee Titans and the Chicago Bears franchises. The series is tied 6-6, and the visiting team has won the last five meetings, dating back to 1998.
Most recently, the Titans traveled to Chicago for a Week 12 battle during the 2016 season and escaped with a 27-21 victory. After falling behind 7-0, they scored 27 unanswered points and withstood a furious fourth-quarter rally by the Bears to clinch the win. Quarterback Marcus Mariota completed 15 of 23 passes for 226 yards with two touchdowns and added 46 rushing yards.
The last time the Bears visited Tennessee was on November 4th, 2012, when they cruised to a 51-20 victory. Their point total remains the most ever scored by a visiting team at Nissan Stadium. In the win, quarterback Jay Cutler and wide receiver Brandon Marshall connected for three touchdown passes.
November 9th, 2008 was the first time the Titans traveled to the Windy City for a regular season game since 1995, and it also marked the Titans’ first appearance at the renovated Soldier Field, which re-opened in 2003 after extensive remodeling. In the game, Titans quarterback Kerry Collins passed for 289 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 21-14 victory. LenDale White provided the game-winning, one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
The two teams engaged in a memorable contest in Nashville on November 14th, 2004. Chicago prevailed in the game 19-17 when defensive end Adewale Ogunleye registered a safety in overtime. Titans tackle Fred Miller recovered a Billy Volek fumble but was tackled in the end zone, resulting at the time in one of two games in NFL history that ended with a safety.
Some of the other matchups in the series were not as hotly contested, in addition to the Bears’ convincing 2012 win. The first ever Bears-Oilers matchup, played October 28th, 1973 in Chicago, was won by the Bears 35-14.
In the following meeting on November 6th, 1977, the Bears were the unfortunate recipients of the second largest victory in Oilers/Titans history, a 47-0 final at the Astrodome.
Most Recent Matchups
2004 Week 10 • Nov. 14, 2004 • BEARS 19 at Titans 17 (OT)
2008 Week 10 • Nov. 9, 2008 • TITANS 21 at Bears 14
2012 Week 9 • Nov. 4, 2012 • BEARS 51 at Titans 20
2016 Week 12 • Nov. 27, 2016 • TITANS 27 at Bears 21
