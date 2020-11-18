|
Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett Extends Emergency Order Requiring the Wearing of Face Coverings
Montgomery County, TN – Today, Wednesday, November 18th, 2020, Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett signed Emergency Order #23, to extend the wearing of face masks by all residents in Montgomery County.
This emergency order includes a declaration of public health emergency and comes after continued discussions with the local health department and emergency services directors, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts as well as several Middle Tennessee Mayors. Exceptions to the mandate are listed in the latter part of this news release.
The extension to Emergency Order #21 states that cloth or other face coverings that cover the nose and mouth of a person to impede the spread of the virus during speaking, coughing, sneezing or other action, shall be required in Montgomery County, Tennessee.
Face coverings shall be worn within all publicly-accessible areas of commercial business establishments; persons present in the public areas of all Montgomery County and City of Clarksville government facilities, including Clarksville-Montgomery County School System; public outdoor areas where social distancing of at least six feet cannot be maintained and within publicly-accessible areas of business offices where there is direct interaction with the public and social distancing of at least six feet cannot be maintained.
The order also requires any business open to the public to post a sign, which can be found on the Montgomery County website, requiring masks on all public entrances.
The mandate will go into effect at 12:01am, November 20th, 2020, and is set to expire at 12:01am on December 11th, 2020. Governor Lee’s Executive Order #63 gives authority for county mayors to issue emergency orders regarding mask mandates.
“It is important for us to stay the course and do our best to slow the spread of this virus, especially as we head into flu season. Wearing a mask is one easy way we can protect ourselves and others during this time,” stated Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.
The last 14-days of data for Montgomery County reveals the following:
During the previous 14 days Montgomery County had:
Exceptions for wearing face-coverings include the following as outlined in Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order #54:
The Montgomery County Government web site has a host of COVID-19 Coronavirus related information, to include a COVID-19 dashboard, videos, signage, advice and previous mandates.
You can also call 931.648.5787 for questions or concerns.
SectionsSports
TopicsBill Lee, Clarksville Mayor, Clarksville Montgomery County School System, CMCSS, Coronavirus, COVID-19, COVID-19 Testing, Face Masks, Jim Durrett, Joe Pitts, Montgomery County, Montgomery County Government, Montgomery County Mayor, Montgomery County TN, pandemic, Social Distancing, Tennessee Governor
Archives
