|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Lamar Alexander says Tennessee to Receive Significant Funding This Year from Great American Outdoors Act
Tennessee Vols Football loses at #23 Auburn Tigers, 30-17
Auburn, AL – Despite holding a two-possession lead in the second quarter and another stellar performance by sophomore running back Eric Gray, Tennessee was unable to deliver the upset at No. 23/21 Auburn, falling 30-17 to the Tigers on Saturday night.
The Vols outgained the Tigers 464-385 in total yards, but despite the offensive production the Vols missed scoring opportunities proved costly.
The Vols close out their 2020 road slate next Saturday at Vanderbilt with kickoff slated for 6:30pm CT. The game can be viewed on the SEC Network alternate channel.
Freshman Jimmy Calloway caught a six-yard toss to keep the momentum going before classmate Jalin Hyatt hauled in a 15-yarder to move the chains for the third time during the series. Gray, who finished the opening frame with 88 total offensive yards, gained another six on the ground, before Guarantano found pay dirt.
The Tigers (5-2) added another TD on a nine-yard rush by sophomore D.J. Williams with 7:14 left in the game to put things out of reach for the Vols. Carlson connected on a 50-yard field goal with just under 1:30 to go to provide the final scoring margin.
Defensively, the Vols efforts were highlighted by linebacker Kivon Bennett, who set a new career high with three tackles for loss and also recorded 2.0 sacks to tie a season high, which he set in UT’s previous outing at Arkansas. Thompson, Deandre Johnson and Matthew Butler led the Vols with six tackles each, with Johnson adding 1.5 tackles for loss.
Freshman quarterback Harrison Bailey led Tennessee’s final two drives of the game and led his first-career scoring drive, orchestrating a nine-play, 75-yard drive that was punctuated by Gray’s lone touchdown of the night. Bailey finished the game 7-of-10 passing for 86 yards, both career bests.
Box Score
Tennessee 17 (2-5) – Auburn (5-2) 30
SectionsSports
TopicsAuburn AL, Auburn Tigers, Brent Cimaglia, Bryce Thompson, Deandre Johnson, Eric Gray, Harrison Bailey, Jalin Hyatt, Jarrett Guarantano, Jimmy Calloway, Josh Palmer, Kivon Bennett, Matthew Butler, memphis tn, SEC, Southeastern Conference, Tennessee, Tennessee Vols, UT, UT Football, UT Vols
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed