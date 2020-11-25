Hopkinsville Community College says New Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship campaign encourages adults to go to College

Hopkinsville, KY – Never Underestimate You! That’s the mantra behind a new campaign for the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship, an effort to boost education and employability among adults.

The scholarship, which Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) began offering in 2017, offers up to 60 hours of free tuition for anyone who has not yet earned an associate degree.

It covers a wide variety of technical programs in health care, manufacturing, business/IT, construction/skilled trades and transportation/logistics. Over 350 courses are currently available.

Funded by the Kentucky Lottery, courses are available through HCC and the other 15 colleges of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS), Campbellsville University, Eastern Kentucky University, Galen College of Nursing, MedQuest College, Northern Kentucky University, Sullivan University, University of Kentucky and Western Kentucky University.

“The Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship is a wonderful opportunity for Kentucky residents that haven’t earned an associate degree or higher,” stated HCC President/CEO Alissa Young. “HCC has a wide variety of diplomas, certificates and associate degrees that qualifying students can earn tuition-free with this scholarship,” Young explained.

The new campaign features a hotline number (833.711.WRKS) that adults can call to receive assistance from college advisors on how to enroll in the program. Other components include special events, paid media and a Work Ready website.

Hip-hop artist Buffalo “B.” Stille of the Nappy Roots is the campaign spokesperson and created a rap about the scholarship that is featured in all the advertising. Stille, a Grammy and American Music Awards nominee, recently earned his bachelor’s degree and champions education as the key to a better life.

His rap urges Kentuckians to “Never underestimate you!” He is a Louisville resident and Kentucky native. “I believe that education is the one thing that nobody can take away from you,’ said Stille. “The Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship program is amazing because it offers a lot of different skills sets and is tuition free. If I can go back to school anybody can do it.”

The Work Ready campaign is a partnership between KCTCS, the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, the Kentucky Lottery, Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority, Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, The Graduate Network, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Kentucky Association of Manufacturers, Prichard Committee and AARP. It is also supported and partially funded by the Lumina Foundation.

For more information about Work Ready, visit the website.

About Hopkinsville Community College



For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics