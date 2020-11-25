Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office searches for runaway juvenile Nadia Serecer

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.

Nadia Serecer, 15, was last seen on Saturday, November 21st, 2020, at 9:30pm by her foster parent before going to bed. The following morning, they discovered she was not in her room and contacted law enforcement.

Serecer is 5’1” and 100 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She is possibly wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood, blue jeans, white Air Force 1 shoes, and a red key chain lanyard with the word Mexico on it.

Serecer could be traveling with a 19-year-old male named Aaron who drives a red Nissan Sentra.

She is believed to be in the Clarksville or Nashville, Tennessee area.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911 or Investigator Shelby Largent at 931.648.0611 ext. 13418; submit a tip with the MoCoInfo App; or call 911.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

