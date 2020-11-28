|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: American Red Cross, Country Music Star Martina McBride urge Americans to give comfort through Blood Donation
Game History between Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts have played 52 all-time games, including playoffs. The Colts lead the series 35-17.
The first meeting of 2020 was only two weeks ago (November 12th) in a nationally-televised Thursday night game. The Colts scored 24 consecutive points and took advantage of Titans special teams miscues to secure a 34- 17 victory. The Titans had a punt for 17 yards, a punt blocked and a missed field goal contribute to the defeat.
The last time the Titans and Colts met in Indianapolis was December 1st, 2019. The Titans blocked two field goals in the game, and Ryan Tannehill’s two touchdown passes helped them win 31-17 in the team’s second all-time win at Lucas Oil Stadium.
In the 2018 season finale at Nissan Stadium (December 30th), the Titans and Colts played to decide who would clinch a playoff berth as the AFC’s sixth seed. The Titans were forced to play the game without injured quarterback Marcus Mariota, and the Colts pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 33-17 victory.
The Colts swept the season series every year from 2012 through 2016 until 2017, when the Titans swept the season series for the first time since 2002.
The Titans and Colts have met only once in the postseason, a 19-16 Titans victory in a Divisional Playoff game in the RCA Dome on January 16th, 1999. Eddie George rushed for 162 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown run to help lead Tennessee during its run to Super Bowl XXXIV.
Three years later, in 2002, the NFL realigned, and the AFC South was created. The Titans moved from the AFC Central, and the Colts moved from the AFC East to form half of the new division.
The teams first clashed in 1970 following the AFL-NFL merger. The then-Baltimore Colts defeated the then-Houston Oilers 24-20 during the Colts’ run to a Super Bowl V Championship.
Most Recent Matchups
2018 Week 17 • Dec. 30, 2018 • COLTS 33 at Titans 17
2019 Week 2 • Sept. 15, 2019 • COLTS 19 at Titans 17
2019 Week 13 • Dec. 1, 2019 • TITANS 31 at Colts 17
2020 Week 10 • Nov. 12, 2020 • COLTS 34 at Titans 17
SectionsSports
TopicsAdam Vinatieri, AFC, AFC East, AFC South, Andrew Luck, Austin Johnson, Baltimore Colts, Blaine Gabbert, Dane Cruikshank, David Quessenberry, Derrick Henry, Houston Oilers, Indianapolis Colts, Jacoby Brissett, Jayon Brown, Kalif Raymond, Kenny Moore II, Kevin Byard, Logan Ryan, Lucas Oil Stadium, Marcus Mariota, Marlon Mack, Nashville, Nashville TN, National Football League, NFL, Nissan Stadium, Nyheim Hines, Philip Rivers, Ryan Tannehill, Super Bowl, T.Y. Hilton, Tennessee Titans, Thursday Night Football, Titans, Tye Smith
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed