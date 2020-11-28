Game History between Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts have played 52 all-time games, including playoffs. The Colts lead the series 35-17.

The first meeting of 2020 was only two weeks ago (November 12th) in a nationally-televised Thursday night game. The Colts scored 24 consecutive points and took advantage of Titans special teams miscues to secure a 34- 17 victory. The Titans had a punt for 17 yards, a punt blocked and a missed field goal contribute to the defeat.

The last time the Titans and Colts met in Indianapolis was December 1st, 2019. The Titans blocked two field goals in the game, and Ryan Tannehill’s two touchdown passes helped them win 31-17 in the team’s second all-time win at Lucas Oil Stadium.

In the 2018 season finale at Nissan Stadium (December 30th), the Titans and Colts played to decide who would clinch a playoff berth as the AFC’s sixth seed. The Titans were forced to play the game without injured quarterback Marcus Mariota, and the Colts pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 33-17 victory.

The Colts swept the season series every year from 2012 through 2016 until 2017, when the Titans swept the season series for the first time since 2002.

The Titans and Colts have met only once in the postseason, a 19-16 Titans victory in a Divisional Playoff game in the RCA Dome on January 16th, 1999. Eddie George rushed for 162 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown run to help lead Tennessee during its run to Super Bowl XXXIV.

Three years later, in 2002, the NFL realigned, and the AFC South was created. The Titans moved from the AFC Central, and the Colts moved from the AFC East to form half of the new division.

The teams first clashed in 1970 following the AFL-NFL merger. The then-Baltimore Colts defeated the then-Houston Oilers 24-20 during the Colts’ run to a Super Bowl V Championship.

Most Recent Matchups

2018 Week 17 • Dec. 30, 2018 • COLTS 33 at Titans 17

In a Sunday night game to determine the sixth and final spot in the AFC playoffs, the Colts prevailed behind three touchdown passes by Andrew Luck and 119 rushing yards and a touchdown by Marlon Mack. Blaine Gabbert started at quarterback for the Titans in place of an injured Marcus Mariota (neck/foot) and passed for 165 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions. The Titans were driving in the fourth quarter trailing 24-17 before cornerback Kenny Moore II swung momentum back to the Colts with an interception. Titans linebacker Jayon Brown contributed an interception for a touchdown and a forced fumble and recovery.

2019 Week 2 • Sept. 15, 2019 • COLTS 19 at Titans 17

Jacoby Brissett completes the game-winning four-yard touchdown pass to T.Y. Hilton with 4:38 on the clock in the fourth quarter. The Colts convert 50 percent on third down (7-14) and limit the Titans to 10 percent (1-10). Brissett totals three touchdown passes, while Marcus Mariota completes one touchdown pass to offensive lineman David Quessenberry. Derrick Henry (81 rushing yards) adds the other touchdown on a one-yard run.

2019 Week 13 • Dec. 1, 2019 • TITANS 31 at Colts 17

The Titans erase a 10-point deficit in the second half, taking the lead with 5:02 remaining in the fourth quarter on Tye Smith’s 63-yard touchdown return after Dane Cruikshank blocks a 46-yard field goal attempt by Adam Vinatieri. The Titans block two total field goals (Austin Johnson). Derrick Henry rushes for 149 yards and a score. Ryan Tannehill passes for two touchdowns, including a 40-yarder to Kalif Raymond in the fourth quarter. The Titans defense intercepts Jacoby Brissett twice (Kevin Byard, Logan Ryan) and notches three sacks. Tannehill is sacked six times by the Colts.

2020 Week 10 • Nov. 12, 2020 • COLTS 34 at Titans 17

The Colts score the game’s final 24 points to defeat the Titans on Thursday Night Football. The Titans’ second half includes three consecutive possessions ending with a 17-yard punt, a blocked punt by the Colts for a touchdown, and a missed field goal, leading directly to 21 total points for the Colts. Colts quarterback Philip Rivers passes for 308 yards and a touchdown, while running back Nyheim Hines accounts for 115 scrimmage yards (70 rushing, 45 receiving) and two total touchdowns. Derrick Henry rushes for 103 yards on 19 carries.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics