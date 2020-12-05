Tennessee Titans game history against Cleveland Browns

Nashville, TN – This week’s game marks the 68th all-time meeting between the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns. In the previous 67 outings, the Browns own a 35-32 advantage, including separate nine- and six-game winning streaks by the Browns.

However, the Titans have taken the last three battles. The Titans’ nine-game losing streak against the Browns from 1970-74 is tied (Oakland, 1966-73) for the second-longest in franchise history. The clubs have played one playoff game, a 24-23 Wild Card win by the Oilers in 1988.

The two teams met for the first time in 1970, when as a part of the AFL-NFL merger, the Browns moved from the NFL Century Division to the AFC Central, where they would compete with the Oilers/Titans as divisional foes for 32 seasons.

The series was interrupted after the 1995 season as a result of the former Browns moving to Baltimore to begin play as the Ravens.

A new team was granted to Cleveland to begin play once again in 1999. The new version of the Browns kept the old team’s name, records and logos and was once again a member of the AFC Central until divisional realignment in 2002 sent them to the AFC North and the Titans to the AFC South.

On October 5th, 2014, the Browns recorded an historic comeback against the Titans at Nissan Stadium, erasing a 25-point deficit to win 29-28. It was the largest road comeback in NFL history.

The last time the two clubs squared off was the 2019 season opener at Cleveland. Marcus Mariota completed three touchdown passes, while the Titans defense totaled three interceptions, five sacks and a safety in a 43-13 victory.

The last meeting at Nissan Stadium took place in Week 6 of 2016 at Nissan Stadium. Mariota threw for three touchdowns and registered a 132.6 passer rating, and the Titans defense accumulated six sacks to help the Titans win 28-26.

Most Recent Matchups

2015 Week 2 • Sept. 20, 2015 • Titans 14 at BROWNS 28

The Browns record seven sacks and force three turnovers against Marcus Mariota and the Titans. Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel passes for 172 yards and two long touchdowns to Travis Benjamin (60 and 50 yards). Benjamin adds a third touchdown on a 78-yard punt return. Mariota passes for 257 yards with touchdowns to Anthony Fasano and Dorial Green-Beckham. Dexter McCluster rushes for 98 of the Titans’ 166 rushing yards.

2016 Week 6 • Oct. 16, 2016 • Browns 26 at TITANS 28

Marcus Mariota passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns and adds 64 rushing yards. Kendall Wright catches eight passes for 133 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown. The Browns score 13 points in the final 2:07, but a second onside kick goes out of bounds to seal the Titans’ victory. The Titans sack rookie quarterback Cody Kessler six times, but Kessler has 336 passing yards with two touchdowns.

2017 Week 7 • Oct. 22, 2017 • TITANS 12 at Browns 9

Ryan Succop’s fourth field goal of the day, a 47-yarder with less than two minutes remaining in overtime, provides the victory in a game in which neither team reaches the end zone. Titans safety Kevin Byard becomes the first NFL player since 2011 (Eagles safety Kurt Coleman) to record three interceptions in a game, victimizing DeShone Kizer twice and Cody Kessler once. The Browns defense stops the Titans from scoring in the third quarter on a first-and-goal from the one-yard line. In overtime, the Titans defense forces two three-and-outs leading to the game-winning kick.

2019 Week 1 • Sept. 8, 2019 • TITANS 43 at Browns 13

Marcus Mariota opens the season with three touchdown passes, while the Titans defense contributes three interceptions, five sacks and a safety—a first in franchise history for the defense with that combination. All three interceptions come in the fourth quarter and lead to Titans touchdowns. Delanie Walker accounts for two touchdowns, and Derrick Henry adds a 75- yard touchdown reception on a screen play. Cameron Wake records 2.5 sacks and a safety, while Logan Ryan posts an interception and 1.5 sacks.

