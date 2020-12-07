This Week at APSU: Virtual Commencement Ceremonies to be held Friday

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will host four virtual commencement ceremonies on Friday, December 11th, to honor the University’s fall graduates in a safe, online format. The ceremonies, which will be streamed at http://apsu.edu/commencement/commencementinformation/webcast.php

APSU Commencement Ceremonies are listed below

9:00am, College of Arts and Letters and College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

11:00am, College of Behavioral and Health Sciences’ Health and Human Performance, Psychological Sciences and Counseling, and Nursing majors and graduates who are General Studies majors.

1:00pm, College of Business and College of Behavioral and Health Sciences’ Criminal Justice, Leadership and Organizational Administration, Political Science, Public Management, Sociology and Social Work majors.

3:00pm, Eriksson College of Education and APSU’s liberal arts associate degree graduates.

Each streaming ceremony will include remarks from APSU Interim President Dannelle Whiteside and a commencement address by Dr. Minoa Uffelman, recipient of Austin Peay State University’s 2020 Distinguished Professor Award. All students who applied to graduate in December, and have not requested their records remain confidential, will have their names read aloud during their respective ceremonies.

In addition to the streaming video, the ceremonies will be aired live on CDE Lightband channel 9, Spectrum Cable channel 192, or AT&T Uverse channel 99 and can be heard on WAPX-FM radio, 91.9Mhz. Graduates and guests who wish to view the ceremonies at a later date or time can access them on the APSU-TV YouTube page and the Austin Pea State University’s Facebook page.

In January, the University’s commencement committee will explore whether Austin Peay State University can host an in-person ceremony for Fall 2020 graduates some time during the Spring 2021 semester. Several factors, such as the continuing of the pandemic into the spring, will influence that decision.

You can find updated commencement information at www.apsu.edu/commencement.

Happy holidays from APSU!

We wish you a cheerful holiday season from your Austin Peay State University family!

Please enjoy the above video celebration featuring performances by some of our talented Govs. Thank you to the APSU Department of Music and the APSU Department of Communications for their contributions to this video.

*Please note that some performances included in this video happened prior to the pandemic. Performers do not wear masks in these videos.

Thank you for being a friend of Austin Peay State University. We hope the coming year will bring you comfort and prosperity.

‘Over Look/Under Foot’ exhibit open through December 10th

The New Gallery, with support from The APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts and the Department of Art + Design, is pleased to present Over Look/Under Foot, a new exhibition by artists Katie Hargrave and Meredith Lynn, to continue an exciting 2020-2021 exhibition season.

A 360-degree virtual walk-through accompanies the exhibition for those who wish to view the work from the safety of their homes. To see the walk-through, click here.

For more, click here.

Don’t forget to power down before going home

As students and faculty prepare for the upcoming winter break at Austin Peay State University, a new internal campaign is asking them to help conserve energy before they leave.

Last year, the University saved $1,000 every day through its conservation efforts, which translates to the electricity used by four households for an entire year.

Before leaving campus, students living in residence halls should:

Unplug all electronics.

Empty and unplug refrigerators.

Turn the thermostat to the lowest setting.

Close the blinds in their rooms.

Faculty members also should power down their offices for the winter break. The University will close on Wednesday, December 23rd, for the winter holiday and reopen January 4th.

For more information on this campaign, visit https://www.apsu.edu/sustainability/winter-break-energy-savings.php.

COVID-19 testing available to students, employees

In partnership with the Tennessee Department of Health, COVID-19 Coronavirus testing is being conducted on the campus of APSU, behind the Ard building, for faculty, staff and students who meet specific conditions. Please seek out testing immediately if any of these conditions applies to you:

You are experiencing COVID-19 Coronavirus related symptoms, or You have been in close contact (within 6 feet for 10 minutes or more) with someone with a confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus diagnosis, or You have been informed that you are a member of a group or team that is undergoing surveillance testing.

Walk-ins

Monday-Friday

7:00am-9:30am for Govs athletes

9:30am-noon for eligible APSU students, faculty and staff

Drive-thru

Monday-Friday

7:00am-noon for ALL eligible students, faculty and staff

For more, click here.

Other APSU happenings this week:

The APSU men’s basketball team travels to Murray State on Tuesday, December 8th, 2020 for a 7:30pm tipoff. Visit letsgopeay.com for more information.

