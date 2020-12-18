APSU Women’s Basketball hits the road Saturday to take on Murray State

Austin Peay (2-2) at Murray State (3-2)

Saturday, December 19th, 2020 | 2:00pm CT

Murray, KY | CFSB Center

Clarksville, TN – One of the best rivalries in college basketball is set to be renewed when the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball travels to Murray State to kick off Ohio Valley Conference play on Saturday, December 19th at the CFSB Center. Tip off is at 2:00pm.

The top-two offenses in the OVC, Austin Peay State University is averaging 74 points per game and Murray State is averaging a league-best 80.6 points per game this season.

However, the two squads enter Saturday’s contest with contrasting streaks, as the Governors have dropped back-to-back games and the Racers have won two in-a-row.

After Saturday’s OVC opener against Murray State, the Govs will have 11 days off for the holidays, before they take the court at Tennessee State for a 5:00pm, December 30th showdown with the Lady Tigers. Austin Peay will then play its OVC home opener, when the Governors host Eastern Kentucky for a 1:00pm, January 2nd game at the Winfield Dunn Center.

About the Murray State Racers

After an eighth-place finish in the Ohio Valley Conference regular season in 2019-20; the OVC’s coaches and SIDs tabbed Murray State to finish eighth in the 2020-21 Preseason Poll, and the league’s media picked the Racers to finish sixth in the preseason poll. In her fourth season at the helm, head coach Rechelle Turner returns eight letterwinners and all five starters from a team that went 14-16 overall and 7-11 in OVC play last season.

Junior guards Macey Turley and Alexis Burpo were named to the Preseason All-OVC Team, after Turley was a First-Team and Burpo was a Second-Team All-OVC selection last season. Turley and Burpo are averaging 10.6 and 5.5 points per game, respectively, this season.

Freshman forward Katelyn Young has been named the OVC Freshman of the Week in each of the first three weeks of this season. Young is averaging 17.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, both of which lead Murray State. Earlier this season, Young put together a 27-point, 12-rebound double-double performance against Indiana State, Dec. 5.

Laci Hawthorne, a member of the 2019-20 OVC All-Newcomer Team, is averaging 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this season. Hannah McKay and Manna Mensah are averaging 11.3 and 10 points per game, respectively, as five Racers are scoring in double-figures this season.

Through five games this season, Murray State leads the OVC in scoring offense (80.6 ppg), rebounding (41.8 rpg), and offensive rebounding (14.4 orpg).

Series History

This is the 92nd meeting in a series that dates back to 1977; Austin Peay State University leads the all-time series, 46-45.

In last year’s regular-season finale at the CFSB Center, Austin Peay State University routed Murray State, 88-59, on February 29th, 2020. The Governors 29-point victory was the biggest margin of victory by a visiting team in the 43-year history of the Austin Peay-Murray State women’s basketball series.

Austin Peay State University shot 47.1 percent from the floor and 42.4 percent from downtown, while knocking down 14 three-pointers. Ella Sawyer led the Governors offense, connecting on a career-high 6 triples and pouring in a career-high 26 points.

Nieja Crawford, Austin Peay State University’s current Graduate Assistant, scored 12 points, went 2-2 from three-point range, and grabbed 7 rebounds in her final game against Murray State. Brandi Ferby led the APSU Govs in helpers, dishing out five assists in the contest; while Tahanee Bennell pulled down a career-high six rebounds.

For Murray State, Lex Mayes led the way with 18 points, while G’Torria Swinton chipped in 11 points and 9 rebounds. Laci Hawthorne pulled down 16 rebounds and scored 9 points for Murray State in the loss.

APSU Notably

Austin Peay State University is 20-23 all-time in Ohio Valley Conference openers, however, the Govs are 11-9 all-time in OVC openers played on the road.

The APSU Govs open the conference season on the road for the first time since the 2014-15 season, when they beat Eastern Kentucky, 81-71, on January 3rd, 2015 in Richmond, Kentucky.

The APSU Governors are on a two-game winning streak in OVC openers against Murray State and are 2-1 all-time in conference openers played against the Racers in Murray, Kentucky.

The Governors have more all-time wins and games played against the Racers than any other opponent in program history.

In last year’s regular-season finale, the APSU Govs beat Murray State, 88-59, in the CFSB Center – the 29-point win was the biggest margin of victory by a visiting team in the 43-year series history.

The Govs and Racers are averaging 74 and 80.6 points per game, respectively, which are the top-two scoring offenses in the Ohio Valley Conference this season.

Averaging 9.8 made three-point field goals per game this season, the Governors rank 15th in the NCAA and lead the OVC.

Five different Governors are averaging double-digit points per game this season, led by Brianah Ferby, who ranks 10th in the OVC in scoring (14.5 ppg).

With 12 assists and just three turnovers this season, Brandi Ferby ranks 24th in the NCAA and 3rd in the OVC with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 4.

