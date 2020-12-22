Honda recalls over 700,000 vehicles because of possible BCM Software Malfunction

Washington, D.C. – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2018-2020 Accord Sedan, Accord Hybrid, and 2019-2020 Insight vehicles.

Various system malfunctions such as inoperative windshield wipers, defroster, rearview camera, or exterior lighting can increase the risk of a crash.

Recall Information

NHTSA Campaign Number: 20V771000

Manufacturer: Honda (American Honda Motor Co.)

Components: Exterior Lighting, Visibility, Visibility/Wiper, Back Over Prevention, Electrical System

Potential Number of Units Affected: 737,233

MAKE MODEL YEAR Honda Accord 2018-2020 Honda Accord Hybrid 2018-2020 Honda Insight 201-2020

Summary

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2018-2020 Accord Sedan, Accord Hybrid, and 2019-2020 Insight vehicles. A software error may cause intermittent or continuous disruptions in communication between the Body Control Module (BCM) and other components.

This may result in malfunctions of various systems such as the windshield wipers and defroster, rearview camera, exterior lights, audible warning of a stopped vehicle, and power window operation.

As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 103, “Windshield Defrosting and Defogging Systems” and number 111, “Rear Visibility” as well as FMVSS numbers 104, 108, 114, 118, and 305.

Remedy

Honda will notify owners, and dealers will update the BCM software, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 18th, 2021. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1.888.234.2138. Honda’s number for this recall is X95.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1.888.327.4236 (TTY 1.800.424.9153), or go to www.safercar.gov

