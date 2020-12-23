|
#8 Tennessee Vols Basketball drop USC Upstate, 80-60
Knoxville, TN – Another balanced offensive effort and timely stops on the defensive end pushed the eighth-ranked Tennessee Vols basketball team past USC Upstate, 80-60, on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Vols (6-0)—off to their best start since the 2010-11 squad opened the year 7-0—were powered by a balanced offensive effort during which every player who saw action scored, withstanding Upstate’s (0-8) efficient 9-of-18 shooting performance from 3-point range.
Junior Victor Bailey Jr. led Tennessee in scoring for the second consecutive game, pouring in 18 points, while knocking down a career-high-tying eight field goals.
On the boards, sophomore Josiah-Jordan James led the way with a game-high eight rebounds. James scored 11 points while shooting an efficient 3-of-5 from the field and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. He also added five assists and nabbed a career-high-tying three steals.
Classmate Santiago Vescovi scored nine points and dished off a career-high-tying eight assists.
John Fulkerson was the third Vol to reach double-figures, scoring 10 points and knocking down all six of his attempts from the foul line.
Sophomore Olivier Nkamhoua was a perfect 4-of-4 from the field Wednesday, while recording nine points, an assist, one steal and a block in 13 minutes of action off the bench.
The contest’s opening 12 minutes were defined by both squads holding firm on the defensive end. But the Vols shot a stellar .714 from the field while assisting on 9-of-10 field goals to take a 23-15 lead at the under-eight media break of the first half.
The programs exchanged punches over the final eight minutes of the period, with UT holding on to its advantage, edging the Spartans, 33-26, at the halftime horn.
The start of the second half saw much of the same action, with the sides trading blows and the Vols maintaining a 10-point lead at the under-12 media timeout.
Through the game’s final stages, Tennessee clamped down on defense and took advantage of a number of transition buckets, stretching its lead to as many as 22 before walking away with the 20-point victory.
You’ve Been Blocked: The Vols finished the night with seven blocks, marking the fourth consecutive game UT has tallied at least five team blocks. The Orange & White have rejected 30 shots this season, an average of five per game.
Box Score
USC Upstate 60, Tennessee 80
Up Next for Tennessee Men’s Basketball
The Tennessee Vols basketball team will take a week-long break before opening SEC play on the road against Missouri on December 30th. Tipoff from Columbia is set for 8:00pm CT on SEC Network.
SectionsSports
TopicsColumbia MO, John Fulkerson, Josiah-Jordan James, Knoxville TN, Missouri, Olivier Nkamhoua, Santiago Vescovi, SEC, SEC Network, Southeastern Conference, Spartans, Tennessee, Thompon-Boling Arena, USC Upstate, UT, UT Basketball, UT Men's Basketball, UT Vols, Victor Bailey Jr., Vols, Volunteers
