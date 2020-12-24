|
Representative Mark Green Calls Out Bureaucratic Threat to 2nd Amendment Rights
Washington, D.C. – On Tuesday, December 21st, 2020, U.S. Representative Mark Green sent a letter to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) expressing grave concerns over a new notice in the Federal Register declaring the Bureau’s intention to impose regulations on stabilizing braces for firearms:
Representative Green said: “ATF’s guidance on this action infringes on the 2nd Amendment rights of all Americans. This notice is a reckless example of bureaucratic overreach at the expense of law-abiding American gun owners, and could be the first step in a significant assault on our freedoms. I am demanding answers, and I urge ATF to rescind this notice immediately.”
Read the letter below:
