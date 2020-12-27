AAA Commends NHTSA, DOT on Commitment to Protecting First Responders at the Roadside

Washington, D.C. – AAA commends Senators Duckworth, Durbin, Fischer and Representative Bustos for their request of the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to review the effectiveness of Move Over laws.

We are not surprised by the report’s findings that there is a lack of traffic data related to Move Over law violations, low public awareness of laws and a glaring absence of resources available to assist state officials in raising awareness of the laws.

However, we are encouraged by and commend the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Department of Transportation for their commitments to rectify these shortfalls through an expansion of data collection and an investment in forthcoming studies and investigations.

Each time one of AAA’s roadside assistance team members rescues a member, they put their lives at risk. As an organization committed to traffic safety, AAA actively invests time and research into how, as a society, we can prevent roadside fatalities and crashes. In the year ahead, we will be sharing new research regarding public perceptions of Move Over laws.

We ask that everyone join us in pledging to keep all highway heroes safe by slowing down and moving over anytime you see vehicles stopped at the side of the road.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 14 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more.

ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 60 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.

For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

