Tennessee’s American Job Centers Make Changes in Response to Governor’s Order

Nashville, TN – In compliance with Executive Order Number 70 on the COVID-19 Coronavirus, issued by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on December 20th, 2020, the state’s nine local workforce development boards will expand virtual services to Tennesseans until January 19th, 2021.

This expansion of virtual services will leverage the capacity of the Virtual American Job Center (https://tnvirtualajc.com/) to provide the full gamut of services to improve employment outcomes for Tennesseans and employers.

With the understanding that many Tennesseans may have limited access to virtual services, the American Job Centers will operate on an appointment-only basis during this time period.

To further support the Executive Order’s guidelines for social distancing and remote work, a limited and staggered staffing process will be employed to continue in-person services.

However, the new social distancing rules will reduce the daily number of Tennesseans served in person at each American Job Center.

Those in need of in-person services are encouraged to schedule appointments at https://tnvirtualajc.com/ or call the nearest American Job Center (https://tnvirtualajc.com/find-job-center).

