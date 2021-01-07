Austin Peay State University alum Cassidy Graves, TikTok star to appear on TBS’s new ‘Go-Big Show’ reality show

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University alumna Cassidy Graves will appear on TBS’s new reality series the “Go-Big Show,” which premieres on Thursday, January 7th, 2021 at 8:00pm CT.

Graves on January 6th shared a promo of her appearance on the series on her Instagram page. The promo originally aired during Snoop Dogg’s YouTube.com New Year’s Eve special.

Graves, who graduated from Austin Peay State University in 2017 with a degree in communication, wrote when she shared the video, “Things I never thought would happen in a million years: Seeing myself on @snoopdogg’s New Year’s Eve special!

“I was counting down until midnight and HOLLERED when this clip played during the event,” she continued.

In the clip, Graves tells the show’s judges (Snoop Dogg, actress Rosario Dawson, entertainer Jennifer Nettles, professional wrestler Cody Rhodes) about the journey that led to her performing for them before choking back tears.

“I think I got to a point in my life when I was growing up when I was like, ‘You know, it’s not going to happen for me. Like, even though I want it so bad.”

You can see the video at Graves’ Instagram page by clicking here.

According to the “Go-Big Show” website, contestants showcase “supersized talents on a scale never before seen on television.” The show features monster trucks, alligator trainers, stunt archery among other feats.

“The program celebrates daring acts alongside personal, behind-the-scenes stories from the challengers as they battle head-to-head to impress the judges and advance toward the finale’s ultimate $100,000 prize,” according to the website.

Cassidy Graves’ TikTok rise

Graves skyrocketed in popularity last year when she attracted more than 1.5 million followers on TikTok by posting videos of her yodeling.

“Originally, I wanted to delete my first video,” Graves said. “I was so paranoid from the response that I was getting, thousands of comments, and the rush of people coming in and looking at my stuff. I really hated it at the beginning because I didn’t know how to process that much attention.

“I’ve learned over time to just not read comments, keep posting, and not really care because there have been really great opportunities that have come from this, but I think when that first happened, I was just really freaked out because of having that much attention,” she said. “And the people online, they have no filter. They don’t understand that there’s a person on the other end.”

Her popularity was birthed from her unique talent of combining the art of yodeling with a comic spin. After recognizing that more people enjoyed her talent than those who disliked it, Graves continued to post more videos and realized a greater sense of confidence within her newfound craft.

“My videos are so silly,” Graves said. “Almost all of them are just me poking fun at myself. I like to have a good time on TikTok.”

You can read more of Graves’ story here.

If you miss the “Go-Big Show” on January 7th, the premiere airs multiple times through the week before the second episode airs at 8:00pm CT Thursday, January 14th.

To learn more

For more about the Austin Peay State University Department of Communication, visit www.apsu.edu/communication.

To learn more about the “Go-Big Show,” visit www.tbs.com/shows/go-big-show.

To see Graves’ TikTok page, click here. Her Instagram page is here.

