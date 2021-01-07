Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency resumes Winter Trout Stocking

January 7, 2021
 

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency - TWRANashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s 2020-21 winter trout stocking program resumes at selected locations as the New Year begins and will continue through the middle portion of March.

The program provides numerous close-to-home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing.

The trout will average about 10 inches in length. The daily creel limit is seven, but there is no size limit.

Anglers are reminded that a trout license is needed in addition to the fishing license.

Please note that the dates and locations are subject to change. Updates can be found on TWRA’s website at www.tnwildlife.org in the fishing section and the 2020-21 Winter Trout Stocking icon.

For areas not listed in this program, see the 2020-21 stocking schedule and tailwater schedule on the website.

 

 

 


