Community School of the Arts at Austin Peay State University offers first weekend workshop, opens spring registration

Clarksville, TN – The Community School of the Arts (CSA) at Austin Peay State University last month offered its first-ever one-day weekend workshop. And because of the workshop’s success, the school hopes to offer more soon.

CSA officials also announced open registration for classes this spring. The deadline to register is Friday, January 29th, 2021. Spring classes begin during the first week in February.

During the December workshop, artist Tim Pafford taught 10 students at his “Winter Landscape” watercolor seminar. Students learned composition, drawing, and watercolor techniques and created two stunning paintings in four hours.

Pafford also often teaches drawing and mixed media painting during regular CSA sessions.

For more than two decades, the CSA has provided music, art, and dance lessons for children and adults throughout Clarksville. Classes span all age groups and skill levels – including day classes for homeschool students – and the offerings continue to grow, such as contemporary dance for students 10 years old and older and creative movement for children ages 3-5.

Local experts teach the classes. This spring’s dance classes, for example, will be taught by Eboné Camille Amos, a visiting assistant professor in APSU’s Department of Theatre and Dance.

To learn more about the CSA instructors, visit www.apsu.edu/csa/instructors.

This spring’s online classes are (click on the links for more information about each class):

This spring’s in-person classes are:

To register and for more information, go to www.apsu.edu/csa or email *protected email* . The CSA is able to keep its prices low with the help of community support.

COVID-19 Coronavirus guidelines: Instructors and students/parents are required to wear face masks and social distance. To learn more about APSU COVID-19 Coronavirus Guidelines: www.apsu.edu/coronavirus/COVID-19-Guidelines.pdf.

