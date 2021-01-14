Austin Peay State University Basketball games vs. UT Martin, Southeast Missouri Rescheduled

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball’s recently-postponed games at UT Martin and Southeast Missouri have been rescheduled. The Governors now will play the Skyhawks on February 8th, 20221 at 8:00pm at the Elam Center and the Redhawks on February 16th at 6:00pm at the Show Me Center.

Austin Peay State University announced the original postponements Tuesday when it paused men’s basketball activities due to COVID-19 Coronavirus protocols.

The UT Martin move will now turn the early-February schedule into a four-game road trip for the Govs. APSU will make up a game at SIU Edwardsville, February 1st, before embarking on the weekend sojourn to Eastern Kentucky (February 4th) and Morehead State (February 6th).

Austin Peay State University ends the road swing with the first of back-to-back games against the Skyhawks; the game rescheduled from February 8th will be followed less than 72 hours later by the Skyhawks visiting APSU.

With the rescheduled contests, Austin Peay State University now faces a challenging 11-game slate over the month’s first 27 days.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance a game will not come to fruition or something else will pop up first. Be sure to monitor LetsGoPeay.com and follow @AustinPeayMBB on Twitter for the latest updates.

