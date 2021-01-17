|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Department of Health reports 3,307 new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee, January 17th, 2021
Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball rolls over Alabama, 82-56
Tuscaloosa, AL – Senior Rennia Davis poured in 21 points to lead the No. 23/24 Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball team to a commanding 82-56 victory over Alabama Crimson Tide in Coleman Coliseum.
UT, which won its second straight over the Crimson Tide, improved to 51-7 in the all-time series and 17-2 in games at Coleman Coliseum.
Jordan Lewis paced Alabama (11-2, 4-2 SEC) with 22 points, and Jasmine Walker turned in a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds.
Both teams came out firing from long range, tying the score at 3-all just over a minute into play. Lewis and Walker combined to give Alabama an 8-5 lead by the 6:37 mark, but Burrell knocked down a jumper to kick off a 6-0 run that gave UT its first lead of the game at 11-8 a minute later.
Alabama answered with a 6-0 run of its own, reclaiming the lead at 13-11 off a Walker layup with 3:41 remaining in the quarter. The Crimson Tide would maintain a lead into the closing seconds, but Horston fired in a trey to tie the score at 16-all at the end of the first.
Ariyah Copeland ended the drought for UA with a layup, but Davis and Burrell kept the pressure on, combining for six quick points to give UT a 19-point lead with 2:39 left in the half. Alabama would cut the deficit to 15, but Horston closed out the quarter with a trey and a buzzer-beating jumper to make the halftime score 42-23.
The teams largely traded baskets through the middle of the quarter with Davis scoring eight-straight points for UT to put the score at 60-39 with 2:52 left in the period. UA narrowed the gap to 17 points off a Megan Abrams jumper a minute later, but UT outscored Alabama 10-4 in the closing minutes, punctuated by a Jordan Walker 3-pointer at the buzzer, to give Tennessee a 70-47 lead heading into the final stanza.
Box Score
Tennessee 82, Alabama 56
Up Next for UT Lady Vols Basketball
Tennessee women’s basketball returns home to host UConn at 6:00pm CT on Thursday in a “We Back Pat” contest that will be broadcast on ESPN.
SectionsSports
TopicsAlabama, Coleman Coliseum, Connecticut, Crimson Tide, ESPN, Jordan Horston, Jordan Walker, Lady Vols, Rae Burrell, Rennia Davis, SEC, Southeastern Conference, Tamari Key, Tennessee, Tess Darby, Tuscaloosa AL, UConn, UT, UT Basketball, UT Lady Vols, UT Women's Basketball
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.