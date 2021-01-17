Tennessee Senator Bill Powers appointed to leadership of Senate Transportation Committee

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Lt. Governor Randy McNally has announced that State Senator Bill Powers (R-Clarksville) will serve in a leadership role of the Senate Transportation Committee.

Powers will serve as 1st Vice-Chairman of the committee which is responsible for hearing legislation regarding all forms of transportation in Tennessee, including highways, roads, bridges, railroads, air, bus, and vehicles.

The committee also oversees legislative matters concerning the Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

“I was very pleased to be appointed to this committee,” said Senator Powers. “Tennessee’s transportation system is key to our state’s economic success as we welcome new jobs and growth. I look forward to serving with my colleagues and Governor Lee to make Tennessee’s transportation system the best in the U.S.”

Powers will also serve as a member of the Senate Education Committee and the Senate State and Local Government Committee. The Senate Education Committee reviews all legislation regarding K-12 schools and higher education. The committee will be the focal point of 2021 action in the Tennessee General Assembly with Governor Lee calling a special session on education on January 1th9.

“I am especially pleased to be appointed to the Education Committee as improving education has long been a passion of mine,” added Sen. Powers. “Education is vital to Tennessee’s future. We have a lot of work in front of us in the special session to help ensure that our students, parents, and teachers are equipped with the resources they need to recover from pandemic-related learning losses. We want to put all students on the best possible path to success with a world-class education.”

The State and Local Government Committee hears all matters pertaining to state and local governments in general, including utility districts, employees, ordinances, boundary lines, veterans’ affairs, penal and correctional institutions, alcoholic beverages, and election laws.

Powers represents District 22 encompassing Montgomery County, Stewart County, and Houston County.

