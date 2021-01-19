Nashville Sounds Foundation Now Accepting Applications for 2021 Scholarship Program

Nashville, TN – Again in 2021, the Nashville Sounds Foundation will award four scholarships worth $2,500 each to graduating high school seniors who plan to attend college in the Fall of 2021.

The program, which began in 2016, has awarded $50,000 in scholarships and is designed to assist deserving Nashville and Middle Tennessee students in paying for college tuition during their freshman year.

“Amidst a year of financial hardship and uncertainty in education, we’re extremely proud to continue this scholarship program for a sixth straight year,” said Nashville Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse.

“The Nashville Sounds Foundation is thankful for the consistent support of our fans through various fundraising efforts to make this possible,” Nuse stated.

Interested seniors must complete the application process at www.nashvillesounds.com/community/scholarship. The process includes submitting a 250-or-less word essay explaining how they overcame a life challenge or obstacle in the year 2020.

In addition to the essay, each submission must include at least two letters of recommendation from a teacher and/or coach and an official high school transcript. The scholarship will be awarded based on the culmination of the student’s schoolwork, extracurricular activities, and involvement in the community.

Each winner will receive tickets to a select 2021 Nashville Sounds game and a special surprise from the Nashville Sounds Foundation. The deadline to be considered for the 2021 scholarships is Friday, February 26th, 2021. Scholarship winners will be notified no later than April 9, 2021.

Winners from 2020 include Sydney Armstrong (Howard University), Tucker Lovell (Harding University), Osiris Pizen-Magana (Middle Tennessee State University) and Katherine Wright (Duke University).

The Nashville Sounds play at First Horizon Park. The 2021 Minor League Baseball Schedule will be announced at a later date.

For more information on 2021 Season Ticket Memberships, call 615.690.4487, or e-mail *protected email* .

About the Nashville Sounds Foundation

The mission of the Nashville Sounds Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization, is to utilize baseball to positively impact the communities throughout Middle Tennessee by emphasizing the importance of social responsibility, education, and the power of sport to transform lives.

The Nashville Sounds Foundation is funded through monetary donations, private entities, memorabilia auctions, and in-game custom public address announcements.

