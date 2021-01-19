6 Tennessee Men’s Basketball chomped at Florida Gators, 75-49

Gainesville, FL – Offensive struggles and a difficult night on the boards were too much for the sixth-ranked Tennessee basketball team to overcome, as the Volunteers fell to Florida, 75-49, on Tuesday at Exactech Arena.

Florida (7-4, 4-3 SEC) was impressive from the field, knocking down 31 of its 62 shot attempts. The Gators led in scoring by Noah Locke, who had 14.

UT (10-2, 4-2 SEC) was led by senior John Fulkerson who scored 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting, dished out a career-high-tying five assists, and pulled in four rebounds.

Vols freshman Keon Johnson replaced classmate Jaden Springer (ankle) in the starting lineup and finished the night with eight points, three assists, and a pair of rebounds.

Sophomore Santiago Vescovi added with seven points, three rebounds, and a career-high-tying three steals.

Florida held control for large portions of the opening half, out-rebounding the Vols 26-16 to take a 38-27 lead into halftime.

Florida maintained control throughout the second half, stretching its lead to as many as 28 points and converting on more than 54 percent of its shot attempts in the second frame.

The key stretch was an 11-0 run over three minutes of play in the middle stages of the half that pushed the Gators’ lead from 11 to 22 and helped cement the night’s final scoreline.

Box Score

Tennessee 49, Florida 75

1 2 F Tennessee 27 22 49 Florida 38 37 75

Up Next For Tennessee Men’s Basketball

The Tennessee Vols basketball team returns home for the first of three consecutive games at Thompson-Boling Arena when they take on 19th-ranked Missouri on Saturday night. Tipoff from Knoxville is set for 7:30pm CT on SEC Network.

Sections

Topics