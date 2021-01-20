Montgomery County’s New Wheel Tax Increase takes effect February 1st

Montgomery County, TN – Beginning February 1st, 2021 the Montgomery County Motor Vehicle Wheel Tax will increase to $74.00. On October 12th, 2020, the Montgomery County Commission passed Resolution 20-9-15, titled “Resolution to Levy a County-Wide Motor Vehicle Tax”, which proposed a wheel tax increase of $25.00.

The new fee must be paid to the Montgomery County Clerk’s Office in addition to the state motor vehicle registration fees.

All proceeds from the increase are required to be placed in the Montgomery County Capital Projects Fund.

The funds will be used exclusively for the costs associated to build or design new school construction, school construction debt, infrastructure, or school additions.

“The fee increase is a way to offset the costs of building schools in our growing community. The County Clerk’s Office is the collection point for the wheel tax but does not make decisions on tax rates,” said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.

Motor vehicle owners subject to the wheel tax, who are 65-years-of age or older, and have a household income of less than $25,000 annually, may be eligible for a wheel tax rebate in the amount of $25.00. Only one vehicle per household will be eligible, and the vehicle must be titled to the individual person who is requesting the reimbursement. Individuals must apply through the Trustee’s Office within one month of initial registration issuance or renewal.

For more information about a rebate, visit the Trustee’s Office website at mcgtn.org/trustee, or contact them at 931.648.5717. For information about the Montgomery County Wheel Tax, visit mcgtn.org/clerk or call 931.648.5711.

