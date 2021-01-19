Schedule Change: #25 Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball to host #13 Kentucky, Sunday

Birmingham, AL – The Southeastern Conference has announced a revised schedule for women’s basketball games to be played on January 24th as a result of game postponements during the 2021 season due to the impact of COVID-19 Coronavirus.



The schedule for Sunday now includes No. 13 Kentucky at No. 25 Tennessee. The original game was scheduled for January 3rd. UT and UK will meet at 1:00pm CT at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The home game vs. the Wildcats replaces a previously-scheduled road game on Sunday at Vanderbilt.

The Commodores have elected not to continue their 2020-21 season due to a combination of COVID-19 Coronavirus-related circumstances, opt-outs, and injuries.

Updates about any replacement opponent for the now-canceled February 14th UT Lady Vol home game vs. VU will be provided at a later date when available from the SEC.

All tickets currently issued for the Kentucky game (season and single) will remain valid for the newly-scheduled game on January 24th. The Tennessee Athletic Ticket Office is able to update the event date and scan date linked to the barcode. It is encouraged that you keep your ticket(s) in the original form in which it was sent to you.



If you have downloaded your ticket to Apple Wallet or an Android-based Wallet App you will need to re-add the ticket to your wallet app to use on January 24th, 2021, as the wallet app archived your original ticket based on the original date. For information on loading tickets to your wallet app, click here.



As a season ticket holder, if you were issued a parking pass, the Kentucky parking pass is still valid. If you downloaded your parking pass to Apple Wallet or an Android-based Wallet App, you will need to re-add the pass to your wallet app to use on January 24th, 2021 as the wallet app archived your original parking pass based on the original date



The barcode of the mobile ticket will be valid whether it is in the digital wallet on your phone or in your confirmation email. While the barcode will be valid for the game on January 24, the game date on your original ticket will not change.



Single-game tickets to the UT-UK contest will be available on AllVols.com and also available for walk-up sales starting on Sunday at noon at the Thompson-Boling Arena ticket windows.



The SEC’s COVID-19 Coronavirus management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com (PDF).

Revised January 24th SEC WBB Schedule

South Carolina at LSU (Noon CT / SEC Network)

Auburn at Alabama (1:00pm CT / ESPNU)

Kentucky at Tennessee (1:00pm CT / ESPN2)

Florida at Ole Miss (2:00pm CT / SECN+)

Texas A&M at Missouri (4:00pm CT / SEC Network)

