Schedule Change: #25 Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball to host #13 Kentucky, Sunday
Birmingham, AL – The Southeastern Conference has announced a revised schedule for women’s basketball games to be played on January 24th as a result of game postponements during the 2021 season due to the impact of COVID-19 Coronavirus.
The home game vs. the Wildcats replaces a previously-scheduled road game on Sunday at Vanderbilt.
The Commodores have elected not to continue their 2020-21 season due to a combination of COVID-19 Coronavirus-related circumstances, opt-outs, and injuries.
Updates about any replacement opponent for the now-canceled February 14th UT Lady Vol home game vs. VU will be provided at a later date when available from the SEC.
All tickets currently issued for the Kentucky game (season and single) will remain valid for the newly-scheduled game on January 24th. The Tennessee Athletic Ticket Office is able to update the event date and scan date linked to the barcode. It is encouraged that you keep your ticket(s) in the original form in which it was sent to you.
Revised January 24th SEC WBB Schedule
South Carolina at LSU (Noon CT / SEC Network)
