Roxy Regional School of the Arts’ Spring Session Postponed

Clarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre is anxious to start working with the budding young performers and adults in our community who are interested in honing their craft or discovering a new passion through our School of the Arts educational programming. However, as with most plans over this past year, this remains a fluid situation.

The Roxy will once again be POSTPONING the start of the Spring 2021 session of the Roxy Regional School of the Arts to the first week of March.

The decision-making process has not been easy. The Roxy has weighed Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s executive orders regarding gatherings, along with mandates at the local level and now the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System’s latest decisions regarding in-person learning. In the end, we have decided to follow the lead of CMCSS.

The Roxy appreciates your understanding as we strive to keep all of our staff, students, and their families safe during this ongoing pandemic. Those who had previously registered for classes beginning in February have been notified regarding this change.

The Spring 2021 session will now run from March 1st through May 22nd. Classes meet once per week for one hour. Evening and weekend class times are being offered to provide greater flexibility around school and work schedules.

Since 1995, the Roxy Regional Theatre has been introducing youth to the experience of live theatre and expanding their knowledge of the craft through the School of the Arts. While in the past the program has only been offered to youth, this fall the School of the Arts was expanded to also serve adults 18 years of age and older.

Classes covering a variety of topics and areas of interest are led by the Roxy staff and professional company members:

Acting Fundamentals (ages 8 to 12) with David Graham

with David Graham Acting for Young Adults (ages 13+ / ages 15+) with Matthew Combs

with Matthew Combs Let’s Make Some Noise (ages 13+) with Kenneth L. Waters, Jr.

with Kenneth L. Waters, Jr. Improvisation (ages 9 to 18) with David Graham

with David Graham From the Page to the Stage (ages 13+) with Ryan Bowie

with Ryan Bowie Going LIVE (ages 13+) with Kenneth L. Waters, Jr.

with Kenneth L. Waters, Jr. Making It (ages 13+) with Ryan Bowie & Matthew Combs

with Ryan Bowie & Matthew Combs Stage Management (ages 15+) with Kenneth L. Waters, Jr.

with Kenneth L. Waters, Jr. Musical Theatre Ensemble (ages 9 to 18) with Ryan Bowie & Matthew Combs

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, a number of safety measures are in place this year, including extra cleaning between classes and limiting class sizes to no more than ten students to allow for proper social distancing.

Facial coverings to mask the nose and mouth are also required for staff and students, and sanitizing stations are located throughout the building.

Tuition starts at $100.00/month per class, with discounts available for multiple class registrations. For registration, class descriptions, schedule and instructors, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/schoolofthearts. (Please note: You will not be charged at the time of initial registration, but shortly thereafter you will receive an email with additional registration information and an invoice for payment due on the first day of class.) The registration deadline for the Spring 2021 session is February 27th, and space is limited.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org

