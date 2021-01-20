Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball takes on Tennessee Tech at Dunn Center

Austin Peay (7-4 | 3-2 OVC) vs. Tennessee Tech (2-13 | 2-6 OVC)

Thursday, January 21st, 2021 | 7:30pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – After a lengthy break between games due to COVID-19 Coronavirus protocols, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team looks to get back in the swing of things with a Thursday night matchup against Tennessee Tech in the Dunn Center.

Tip-off will not begin before 7:30pm as the second half of a doubleheader following the women’s game against the Golden Eagles; the women’s game tips at 4:30pm.

It will be Frontline Worker Appreciation Night at the Dunn Center, with 100 tickets available to front-line workers.

About the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

The Golden Eagles 2-13 record doesn’t look like much but underestimate John Pelphrey’s squad at your peril. Both wins have come in league play, and of Tennessee Tech’s six Ohio Valley Conference losses, one was to league-leading Belmont and three others were on the road to Eastern Illinois, Eastern Kentucky, and Morehead State after a non-conference slate that took them to Indiana, Tennessee, Xavier, and Western Kentucky among other locales.

Recently-minted thousand-point scorer Jr. Clay has been the catalyst for the Golden Eagles for most of his Tennessee Tech career, and he once again leads the way at 14.4 points per game. The 6-0 guard from Chattanooga has seen his shooting numbers take a dip early in his junior season but has picked up steam defensively with a career-high 2.3 steals per game.

The Golden Eagles put up shots from beyond the arc–against Eastern Kentucky, they hit 15 three-pointers, three short of the program record. Tennessee Tech has put up 359 three-pointers this season, 26th nationally, and hit 113 (55th).

However, the Golden Eagles have committed 256 turnovers, most by a Division I team in 2020-21, 11 more than any team. The APSU Govs can pressure the ball and render any long-range advantage for the Golden Eagles moot with a strong defensive effort.

Austin Peay State University’s Last Game Against Tennessee Tech

Austin Peay State University endured two separate second-half scoring droughts but built a strong enough first-half framework to stake a 75-62 win in Cookeville, January 9th, 2020.

Twice, the Govs endured scoreless droughts of over six minutes, but Austin Peay’s otherwise sterling shooting night (63.0 percent from the floor outside the two scoreless deserts) saw the Govs put four in double figures led by Terry Taylor with 27 points.

Austin Peay State University got all 75 points from its starting five, with Jordyn Adams also putting together a 20-point night.

Keep An Eye On

The APSU Govs seek their first home win against Tennessee Tech since 2014.

Over the past three games, the Govs have outscored opponents 34.0-to-19.3 on points in the paint.

Through 11 games the Govs have already tried five different lineup combinations in 2020-21.

The Govs have won five straight Thursday contests dating back to last season.

Taylor is averaging 23.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists over his last four games, hitting 51.4 percent (37-for-72) from the floor, 38.5 percent (5-for-13) from three and 80.0 percent (16-for-20) at the free-throw line.

Austin Peay looks for its first three-game winning streak against the Golden Eagles since a four-gamer from 2007-09.

The Govs have a plus-25 turnover margin over the last six games.

Milestone Watch—Career: With his 112th appearance in the starting lineup, Terry Taylor will pass Chris Horton for fourth all-time. With three free-throws made, he’ll also pass Trenton Hassell for ninth all-time.

Milestone Watch—OVC: Taylor is 41 points away from passing Earl Wise (Tennessee Tech, 1986-90) for 10th all-time in league history.

APSU Govs in the time of COVID-19

For the 2020-21 season, Austin Peay State University athletics will allow approximately 35 percent capacity in the Dunn Center for home basketball events. There will be no lower bowl seating for fans during the season. The lower level will be limited to players, coaches, and game-day support staff only.

Seats will be assigned to create a buffer between groups to ensure social distancing is maintained. Students seating will be located in sections AA-BB for both men’s and women’s games. Masks or facial coverings are required to enter the Dunn Center. They must remain in place at all times unless eating or drinking. Failure to comply with any of these measures, by fans or media, could result in immediate expulsion from the arena.

Austin Peay State University Govs Online

all home games and Ohio Valley Conference games can be viewed on the ESPN+ app.

