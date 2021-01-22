Montgomery County Clerk Office now offers Auto Assistant App, Renewal Kiosk for renewing Vehicle Registration

Montgomery County, TN – Residents of Montgomery County now have access to two new alternative methods for renewing their vehicle registration. A free new mobile app called Auto Assistant is available for download on both iPhone and Android devices at getautoassistant.com.

Auto Assistant allows users to view an electronic copy of the registration and proof of insurance, receive notifications of any vehicle recalls, and easily renew.

When downloading the app, users will be required to enter their license plate and the title number, which can be found on their current registration form.

Once entered, the app will store the vehicle information for future reference and transactions.

When renewing through the Auto Assistant app, the registration card and expiration year decal will be mailed to the mailing address provided by the user.

The app provides faster access to the electronic copy of the vehicle’s registration and proof of insurance, which are legally acceptable and can be utilized by law enforcement in the event of a traffic stop or accident. The app also provides an offline viewing mode so users may access their documents even when they are not online.

In addition, residents may renew their standard registration at the new 24/7 outdoor self-service kiosk located on the sidewalk in front of the County Clerk’s Office at Veteran’s Plaza. The kiosk allows individuals to renew their registration by scanning their current vehicle registration or state renewal notice and remitting payment by debit or credit card. A registration card, with the expiration year decal attached, will be printed from the kiosk at the end of the transaction.

“I am pleased to offer these two additional methods to renew standard vehicle registrations. The Auto Assistant App and self-service kiosk are both extremely easy and convenient to use,” said County Clerk Kellie Jackson. Residents may also renew registrations online at www.mcclerktn.org, by mail, or in the drive-thru at 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 502.

For more information please contact the Montgomery County Clerk’s Office at 931.648.5711 or visit http://www.getautoassistant.com.

