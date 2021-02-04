APSU Football season tickets for Spring 2021 are on sale now

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) football fans can begin purchasing season tickets for the Spring 2021 season.

The seven-game schedule features home dates against Tennessee State (2:00pm, February 28th), the Homecoming contest against UT Martin (2:00pm, March 21st), and archrival Murray State (2:00pm, April 3rd).

All games are scheduled for Sundays during the Spring 2021 portion of the calendar.

The season ticket structure for the spring slate will be $50.00 for reserved seating and $4.000 for general admission.

Single-game sales, which begin Friday, February 19th, will run $25.00 for reserved seating and $15.00 for general admission. Single-game sales also can be conducted via www.letsgopeay.com/buytickets beginning February 19th.

Changes are afoot for Fortera Stadium as COVID-19 Coronavirus continues to alter the landscape. Fortera Stadium will be able to accommodate 35 percent of its capacity for the 2021 Spring season, and will not be able to offer accommodations fans have become accustomed to such as the beer garden, VIPeay, or Tailgate Alley.

For more information on season tickets for the Spring 2021 season, please contact the ticketing office at 931.221.PEAY (7329); the season-ticket window will remain open until February 28th, although season tickets purchased after February 15th will need to be picked up at the Dunn Center to ensure fans have them in-hand by the home opener.

