Tennessee seeks input on Transportation Access

Researchers want to hear from agencies, clients

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Transit System (CTS) invites community members to provide comments and ideas to the State of Tennessee on improving transportation access for people with disabilities, older adults, and low-income individuals.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation Office of Mobility and Accessible Transportation is conducting focus group research that will assist in strategic planning for access to transportation services statewide.

The session for people in the Clarksville area will be from noon to 1:30pm on Thursday, February 12th, 2021. Participants should RSVP to Kjirsten Frank Hoppe at *protected email* or call 937.299.5007 to obtain the link to the virtual meeting. Indicate you wish to participate in the session for the Mid-Cumberland Region.

Participants will be asked to join a discussion about improving access to resources such as healthcare, jobs, nutrition, and social activities for people with disabilities, older adults, and low incomes. Comments are sought from leaders and clients of services such as public transportation agencies, senior centers, libraries, and community service organizations.

For more about the Tennessee Accessible Transportation and Mobility Act of 2020 and the new office within TDOT, please visit the Tennessee Works website: www.tennesseeworks.org/Tennessee-creates-state-office-for-accessible-transportation.

