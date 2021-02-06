Custom House Museum features acclaimed Realist Painter Juliette Aristides, Lineup of Black History Month Exhibits in February

Clarksville, TN – With the new year comes a fresh slate of outstanding exhibitions at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center. Opening in mid-January is the highly-anticipated reveal of award-winning realist painter Juliette Aristides’ A Life’s Work.

In 2020, the Seattle-based painter focused on the quiet moments of her life. A Life’s Work is a collection of those moments of light and shadows that filled her studio and home.

The 29 oil works include still life and interior scenes as well as six captivating figurative paintings. “Aristides captures the light so effortlessly that each piece draws you in and almost freezes time,” praises Curator of Exhibits Terri Jordan.

“You feel the warmth and peace wash over you with each brushstroke.” A Life’s Work is displayed in the Orgain and Bruner Galleries through March 31st. The Museum plans to host a workshop with the artist in late March. The exhibit is sponsored in part by Jacqueline & Ned Crouch.

In addition, the Museum has several exhibits opening in conjunction with Black History Month. The Museum’s Lobby is featuring an exhibit on the life of famed composer and violinist Clarence Cameron White.

White was one of America’s most prominent Black concert violinists of the first half of the twentieth century. He was born in Clarksville in 1879. The exhibit contains some of White’s personal items from the Museum collection and is on display through March 7th.

Mango: New Work by Symphony Medley is on display in the Harvill Gallery through February 28th. Medley is a recent graduate of Austin Peay State University. Her pieces represent expressive paint strokes and engaging color schemes that add flavor to her thought-provoking compositions.

Finally, in honor of Black History Month, the Museum focuses on Wilma Rudolph, one of Clarksville’s most beloved heroes. Located in the Challenges & Champions exhibit, Rudolph’s local story includes themes such as overcoming adversity, fulfilling dreams, and social justice.

Other inspiring exhibits to note opening this month include Robert McCurley’s Due South in the Kimbrough Gallery through April 25th. McCurley’s photography displays a side of the Southern region that’s pure, romantic, and pictorial. Audry Deal-McEver: Botanical Extravagance is a must-see for fans of ceramic arts.

Each unique piece exudes personality with its dazzling shape and colorful design. Botanical Extravagance is up through March 28th. Lisa Jennings: Coming Home is sponsored by F&M Bank and is on exhibit in the Crouch Gallery through April 18. Jennings’ pieces contain a magical essence due to their whimsical expressions and vividly colorful creativity.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second-largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning, and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

