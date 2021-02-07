Donation allows Nashville Zoo to elevate Animal Care

Nashville, TN – Through a generous donation from Tenvision Ultrasound, Nashville Zoo’s Veterinary Team received a new General Electric ultrasound to replace a 12-year old model currently in use. The new device significantly advances the Zoo’s ability to diagnose and treat its growing collection.

“Like any other technology, medical equipment can quickly become outdated,” said Dr. Heather Schwartz, Nashville Zoo’s Veterinary Services. “This new ultrasound has some great new features that we did not have before, and we are so thankful to Tenvision for elevating us to new levels of care.”

Tenvision learned of the Zoo’s need for a new ultrasound machine after the Zoo partnered with WKRN TV to launch a baby shower fundraiser for the Zoo’s expected giraffe calf.

When the calf died shortly after birth, Tenvision stepped in to donate the device. Funds raised from the baby shower will be used to purchase additional ultrasound attachments that will further expand its abilities.

“Each year, I challenge my staff to look for great ways that we can help the community we live in,” said Kevin Gregory, President of Tenvision Ultrasound. “When we heard about the Zoo’s need, we immediately knew that this was a perfect fit. The Zoo is an essential part of life in Nashville and we are so happy to contribute to their success.”

In addition to detecting pregnancies, an ultrasound can also be used to diagnose many other health issues involving internal organs and other soft tissue. “It can detect masses that could be cancerous, heart valves that may not be functioning properly, and so much more,” said Dr. Schwartz. “It can also be used to help guide the collection of internal samples making that process much less invasive.”

About Tenvision Ultrasound

Tenvision is an independent source for ultrasound sales, service, system applications training, Biomed training, and system finance. For nearly 20 years, Tenvision has grown to sell equipment all over the world and offer superior service throughout the United States.

Their goal is to keep Tenvision Ultrasound customers operating at peak efficiency, and to build trust in Tenvision today, tomorrow, and beyond.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, assuring the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives around the globe as well as in our own backyard.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors including our Experience Partners: Coca-Cola Consolidated, Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers, and Temptations cat treats, the Zoo is a top Nashville attraction and is consistently voted one of the best places to visit by TripAdvisor, Yelp, and a host of local and national review sites. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org.

