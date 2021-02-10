Austin Peay State University Basketball’s Terry Terry first Gov to earn USBWA National Player of the Week honors

Indianapolis, IN – Kenneth Faried. Ja Morant. And now, Terry Taylor.

The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball great became just the third player in Ohio Valley Conference history and the first Governor to earn United States Basketball Writers Association Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week honor for his performance as a Gov last week.

Taylor put up a pair of double-doubles in three games last week, leading the Govs to a pair of road wins. After a 15-point, eight-board performance at SIU Edwardsville, he posted 30 points and 14 boards at Eastern Kentucky en route to becoming the program’s all-time scoring leader, passing the legendary Bubba Wells. He finished the week with 28 points, 10 boards, two blocks, and three steals while playing all 45 minutes of an overtime loss at Morehead State.

Nationally, Taylor ranks eighth in rebounds per game (10.9) and ninth in scoring (21.4 ppg); he’s the only Division I player in the top-10 in both categories, in addition to his status as the national leader in double-doubles (14) and offensive rebounds per game (4.9).

As the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week, Taylor was nominated for the weekly award, which was chosen by a representative of the USBWA board of directors from a list of Division I conference players of the week. Once again, the USBWA will select a Division I men’s National Player of the Week each Tuesday throughout the season. The USBWA has named Oscar Robertson National Players of the Week since the 2009-10 season.

