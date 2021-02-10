Blanchfield Army Community Hospital releases Weather Service announcement

Fort Campbell, KY – Due to expected hazardous road conditions and inclement weather in the area tonight, Wednesday, February 10th, 2021, and through tomorrow morning, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital outpatient services will open at noon, February 11th. BACH emergency and inpatient services will remain open 24/7. Until noon, February 11th, BACH will operate with mission essential personnel.

Emergency and inpatient services, including hospital admissions to the inpatient ward, Intensive Care Unit, Labor, Delivery and Recovery, and Mother/Baby unit services will be open.

The supporting medical care offered for inpatient services that operate 24/7 will continue as normal.

All outpatient pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, specialty services such as physical therapy, allergy, women’s health clinic, outpatient lab services, COVID testing/clinic, COVID vaccination clinic, etc., as well as primary care services (Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes) will open at noon to ensure the safety of patients and staff. COVID vaccine appointments scheduled for February 11th before noon will be rescheduled next week.

For patients with a written prescription who have an acute prescription need before noon may use a network pharmacy. A copay will be applied.

BACH personnel will make every attempt to reschedule patients as quickly as possible for patients who had a scheduled appointment before noon. Patients who do not receive a call to reschedule their primary care appointment are encouraged to go to www.tricareonline.com or call 270.798.4677 or 931.431.4677 to reschedule their appointment.

Unless it is a medical emergency, BACH’s command team encourages individuals not to travel in hazardous weather-related road conditions. Everyone is encouraged to exercise extreme caution in traveling on snow-covered roads or icy conditions.

Continue to watch for updates on the hospital’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BACH.Fort.Campbell

