APSU Baseball announces 2021 Season Schedule

Clarksville, TN – A 55-game schedule awaits the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team when it opens the 2021 season in 10 days with a three-game series at nationally-ranked Dallas Baptist, February 19th, 2021.

Austin Peay State University’s schedule includes 31 games away from Raymond C. Hand Park during the upcoming season, including eight road weekend series.

It will be the most games played away from the friendly confines since 1991 when they played 32 regular-season games on the road.

However, fans can look forward to a nine-game homestand, April 23rd, May 4th that will bring SIU Edwardsville to The Hand for a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series and Arkansas State for a three-game nonconference tilt. APSU also has North Alabama, Southeast Missouri, and Bellarmine slated for nonconference midweek tilts.

After opening the season at Dallas Baptist, February 19th-21st, the next weekend APSU meets Army-West Point in a three-game set at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina. The following weekend, APSU again hits the road for another three-game weekend against Northwestern State in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

Austin Peay State University opens the home portion of its schedule with a Tuesday, February 23rd contest against Southern Illinois and follows that with a Tuesday, March 2nd affair against Lipscomb. The Govs first home weekend series also is its OVC opener against Tennessee Tech, March 12th-13th.

This season, OVC series will be played as three-game, two-day series with a single-game Friday followed by a Saturday doubleheader. In addition to Tennessee Tech, the Govs host Belmont (March 26th-27th), Morehead State (April 9th-10th), SIU Edwardsville (April 23rd-24th), and Jacksonville State (May 14th-15th). APSU opens road OVC play at Southeast Missouri (March 19th-20th) and faces Eastern Kentucky (April 2nd-3rd), UT Martin (April 16th-17th), Eastern Illinois (May 7th-8th), and Murray State (May 20th-21st) on the road.

The APSU Governors also have to Southeastern Conference foes on its 2021 slate. Austin Peay State University meets Ole Miss in an April 13th contest in Oxford, Mississippi to renew a series last played in 2018. The Govs also will face Vanderbilt, April 20th, in Nashville to cap the five-game road trip.

Season ticket, broadcast, and COVID-19 seating policies will be announced when they become available.

