Representative Mark Green Named Ranking Member of Western Hemisphere Subcommittee

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mark Green has been named Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere, Civilian Security, Migration, and International Economic Policy.

Representative Green said, “It’s an honor to be selected to serve as the Ranking Member of the Western Hemisphere Subcommittee, and I look forward to working with Lead Republican McCaul and my colleagues to strengthen the partnership of the United States with our neighbors across North, Central, and South America.”

“As an Army veteran with over two decades of service in uniform, I understand that the security and prosperity of our closest neighbors is directly tied to ours. From transnational crime and human and drug trafficking to threats to democracy, citizen security, and women’s rights, our hemisphere faces a host of pressing challenges. I am deeply committed to protecting the American people from the devastating consequences of illegal immigration and the transnational drug trade, and I look forward to working with my colleagues on this subcommittee and our allies across the region to promote economic growth, strengthen democracy and the rule of law, and build a more peaceful and prosperous future for our people, the region, and the world.”

“Our goal is a partnership among neighbors that facilitates economic prosperity for all, decoupling from China to advance manufacturing in the United States and throughout the hemisphere. Assisting our neighbors in South and Central America to overcome the challenges of the China-induced commodity boom will be a top priority. Ensuring that the USMCA continues to foster these partnerships will also be a top priority. In the end, we want our neighbors to choose us as partners over the Belt and Road Initiative and other such efforts designed to drive a wedge between us. With more than 50 million people of Latin American descent living in the United States, and a deep relationship with Canada formed over centuries, we share deep cultural ties with the nations of this hemisphere. Those ties will be strengthened under our watch.”

Lead Republican Michael McCaul said the following: “I am pleased Congressman Mark Green will serve as the Ranking Member on the Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere, Civilian Security, Migration and International Economic Policy. His expertise on this topic will be a valuable asset for the work of this important subcommittee in achieving our foreign policy goals and advancing our interests around the world.”

Representative Mark Green is a decorated U.S. Army combat veteran and physician who served three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He flew as a Night Stalker on the mission to capture Saddam Hussein, and he interviewed Saddam Hussein for six hours on the night of his capture. He serves on the House Foreign Affairs and Armed Services Committees.

