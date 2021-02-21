Montgomery County, City of Clarksville offices to reopen Monday

Local governments to return to normal schedules

Clarksville, TN – Montgomery County and Clarksville City government offices will reopen Monday, February 22nd, 2021 as the community continues its recovery from the effects of last week’s winter storms.

Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett and Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts made the decision to return to normal schedules after meeting Sunday afternoon with the school system, emergency management, highway department, street department, and public safety officials.

County, City, and State road crews worked aggressively over the weekend to clear snow from trouble spots, and officials agreed that most roadways and parking facilities were ready for a return to normal business.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, however, said Monday will be a remote learning day for all CMCSS students. School officials announced Sunday afternoon that despite warmer temperatures and hard work by the school, county, and city crews, areas on school campuses and side roads remained hazardous for pedestrians and buses. School officials said they hoped to resume normal operations on Tuesday.

The mayors urged residents to be mindful of potential hazards and remain cautious during the Monday commute.

“The work done by the County, City, and State road crews have been outstanding, and we’re confident that with improving weather conditions, the community can return to normal activity levels this week,” County Mayor Durrett said.

Mayor Pitts thanked the Clarksville Street Department and the Montgomery County Highway Department for their hard work clearing streets last week.

“These crews did great work for our community, and I’ve seen and heard many comments applauding their efforts,” Mayor Pitts said. “With higher temperatures and a good weather forecast, we’re all happy to return to normal office schedules Monday.”

The National Weather Service forecast for Monday called for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 46. Monday night was expected to be mostly clear, with a low around 32. Forecast details are at https://bit.ly/3bkj2f8

With better weather in the offing, Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination sites in northern, middle, and western Tennessee counties, including Montgomery County, will reopen to resume inoculating citizens who have appointments.

Bi-County Solid Waste Management’s main landfill and convenience centers will be open for normal schedules on Monday.

