Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball hits the road to take on Tennessee Tech

Austin Peay (12-8 | 10-6 OVC) at Tennessee Tech (13-8 | 11-8 OVC)

Thursday, February 25th, 2021 | 5:00pm CT

Cookeville, TN | Eblen Center

Clarksville, TN – With just a pair of games left in the regular season, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball will battle for position in the Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament when they play a 5:00pm, Thursday contest against Tennessee Tech at the Hooper Eblen Center in Cookeville.

At 10-6 in conference play, Austin Peay State University currently sits in the No. 5 spot in the OVC standings. Tennessee Tech currently controls the No. 6 spot in the OVC standings, with an 11-6 mark in OVC action.

The Governors and Golden Eagles are both trailing Austin Peay State University’s Saturday opponent for fourth-place in the standings, as Jacksonville State is 11-6 in conference and owns the No. 4 seed at this moment. The Govs spot in the OVC Tournament is secured, all that is left to decide is what seed they will be in Evansville.

After Thursday’s tilt at Tennessee Tech, the APSU Govs will wrap up a three-game, season-ending roadtrip with a 1:00pm, Saturday contest against Jacksonville State at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama.

The Governors will then be back in action next week at the OVC Women’s Basketball Tournament, which begins Wednesday, March 3rd at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

About the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Picked to finish fourth in the Ohio Valley Conference by both the Coaches/SID Preseason Poll and the Media Preseason Poll, fifth-year head coach Kim Rosamond’s squad currently sits in fifth-place in the league with an 11-7 record in conference action. The Golden Eagles are 13-8 overall this season and rank third in the OVC in assists (15 apg) and three-pointers made per game (8).

Tennessee Tech has a quartet of players that are scoring in double figures and rank in the top 20 in the OVC in scoring this season, led by 2019-20 First-Team All-OVC selection Kesha Brady, who is averaging 12.3 points per game — good for 13th in the conference. Anna Jones (11 ppg), Mackenzie Coleman (10.6 ppg), and Jordan Brock rank 17th, 18th, and 19th, respectively, in the OVC in scoring this season.

On the glass Tennessee Tech has another quartet that all rank in the top 20 in the OVC in rebounding. Jada Guinn and Jones are averaging 6.1 rebounds per game — which is tied for 12th in the OVC — and Coleman is averaging 6 rebounds per game — which ranks 14th in the league. At 5-7, Brady ranks 20th in the OVC in rebounding (5 rpg); she also leads Tennessee Tech and is tied for eighth in the OVC in offensive rebounding (2.4 orpg).

Guinn ranks third in the OVC in assists (3.8 apg), Coleman ranks fifth in blocked shots (1.4 bpg), and Brock ranks sixth in three-pointer made per game (2.1) and fourth in three-point percentage (34.1%).

Series History

This is the 86th meeting in a series that dates back to 1978; Austin Peay State University trails in the all-time series, 21-64.

Coming off a five-game road trip earlier in the season, Austin Peay State University narrowly fell to Tennessee Tech, 66-61, in their return home to the Winfield Dunn Center on January 21st. The Govs held a five-point advantage over Tennessee Tech at the end of the third period, but were unable to hold off a late fourth-quarter rally by the Golden Eagles.

Four Governors scored in double figures last time out against Tennessee Tech, led Maggie Knowles, who drilled three triples and scored 13 points in the contest. Brandi Ferby dished out a team-high three assists and scored 11 points against the Golden Eagles.

Ella Sawyer and Tahanee Bennell each scored 10 points in the contest; Bennell and Brianah Ferby also both matched Brandi Ferby with a team-high 3 assists. Nina De Leon Negron led the Govs with 6 rebounds in just 15 minutes of action.

For Tennessee Tech, Anna Jones and Jordan Brock each scored a team-high 15 points, with Brock also dishing out a team-high 4 assists.

Mackenzie Coleman and Maaliya Owens each scored 10 points and Coleman grabbed a team-high 6 rebounds.

APSU Notably

On Monday the Governors picked up their 10th Ohio Valley Conference win of the season, matching the program’s best single-season conference wins mark of the David Midlick era. With two games left on the schedule, the Govs will have a chance to surpass the 2018-19 team’s 10 OVC wins.

The Govs are averaging 33.3 points in the paint per game over their last three contests, Austin Peay State University is 8-0 this season when they outscore their opponent in the paint.

Nationally Austin Peay State University ranks 30th in three-pointers made per game (8.5), 20th in three-pointers made (170), and 7th in three-pointers attempted (567) — the Govs lead the OVC in three-pointers attempted and rank second in the league in the other two statistics.

The Govs defense ranks second in the OVC in steals per game (8.7) and turnovers forced per game (18); Austin Peay State University has recorded double-digit steals in seven games and 18+ turnovers in 11 games this season.

Over the past ten games, D’Shara Booker is averaging 12.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game; she shooting 66.7 percent from the floor and 87.5 percent from the free-throw line during that stretch.

Maggie Knowles leads the OVC and ranks 32nd in the NCAA in three-pointers made per game (2.8); she also ranks second in the OVC in three-pointers made (47) and fifth in three-point percentage (33.1%).

Brianah Ferby’s career-long streak of scoring in double figures came to an end at six games when she only managed to score 6 points last time out at Eastern Kentucky.

APSU Govs in the time of COVID-19

For the 2020-21 season, Austin Peay State University athletics will allow approximately 35 percent capacity in the Dunn Center for home basketball events. There will be no lower bowl seating for fans during the season. The lower level will be limited to players, coaches, and game-day support staff only. Seats will be assigned to create a buffer between groups to ensure social distancing is maintained.

Student seating will be located in sections AA-BB for both men’s and women’s games. Masks or facial coverings are required to enter the Dunn Center. They must remain in place at all times unless eating or drinking.

