Montgomery County Trustee’s Office Extends Saturday Openings

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Trustee’s Office has extended its Saturday service from 8:30am to noon through March 6th, 2021.

All County Trustee services, including the new reimbursement for people age 65-and-older who meet the criteria for the wheel tax refund, will be provided during the extended Saturday hours.

“We made the decision to extend the Saturday service through March 6th because of the office being closed on February 20th due to weather-related challenges. These services are offered every February as an added convenience for the residents of Montgomery County to conduct business with the Trustee’s Office,” said Trustee Kimberly Wiggins.

Even though the March 6th date has been added, the February 28 tax deadline has not changed. To avoid interest, any payments sent by mail will need to be postmarked for March 1st. Payments can also be made online at mcgtn.org/trustee

The Trustee Office is located at 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 101-B in Veteran’s Plaza. To see all available services through the Trustee’s Department, visit wwww.mcgtn.org

You can also call 931.648.5717 with questions.

