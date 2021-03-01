APSU Women’s Cross Country’s Sara Martin shines at OVC Championships

Clarksville, TN – Junior Sara Martin led the way for Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s cross-country team when the Governors hosted Monday’s 2020-21 Ohio Valley Conference Cross-Country Championships at Weakley Park.

The Clarksville native’s 21:08 mark in the five-kilometer event paced the Govs and placed her 31st overall, the best finish by a Governor at the championships since Jessica Gray in 2015. She improved on her previous best finish by nearly 40 spots, from 68th in her freshman season to now.

Junior Molly Howard was the second Governor across the line at 22:50, giving her 60th; she finished just ahead of freshman Mikayla Filkins (23:29, 64th in just her second career start), senior Alura Endres (23:38; 65th), junior Mikaela Smith (24:44, 69th), junior Larin Harr (24:52, 71st) and senior Keleah Shell (25:20, 72nd); six Govs finished within a dozen spots of one another.

“After the season we have had I thought we did our best,” said APSU head coach Valerie Brown. “This was our second meet during an unusual season, and it’s the effort that counts to me. I truly believe our student-athletes had the right mindset going into the meet.”

Eastern Kentucky won the event with 46 team points, followed by Belmont (48) and Eastern Illinois (54).

This meet brings an end to Austin Peay State University’s cross country campaign. The 2021 outdoor track and field season begins March 19th at the Saluki Invitational in Carbondale, Illinois.

